Salman Khan to rope in a female co-host for Bigg Boss 13? Here’s the truth

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is returning with the latest season of Bigg Boss for the tenth time, bringing the 13th season of the reality show and fresh reports suggest he may be looking at roping in a female co-host this year. Fans are already expressing their wishes and suggesting that Katrina Kaif or Alia Bhatt should be brought in for the role.

A Bollywoodlife report claimed Salman has suggested that a female co-host be brought in. “Salman felt that to add freshness to this year’s season, the makers should get a female co-host. Apparently, Salman might take a back seat and give his female co-host more exposure so that she can bring newness to the show. Nothing is concrete as of now, these are mere ongoing conversations,” it quoted a source as saying.

The show is likely to return with major twists this year - it has been featuring common people as contestants for a few years but Bogg Boss 13 will only have celebs inside the house. Reports also suggest that the Bigg Boss house will not be situated in Lonavala this time. While some speculations hint that the house used for Bigg Boss Marathi may be renovated for the upcoming season, other reports suggest the makers are erecting the sets in Film City, Mumbai.

The names doing the rounds for celebs who may be seen locked inside the house, include those of TV actors Karan Patel, Dayanand Shetty, Karan Vohra, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Ankita Lokhande and Zarine Khan. Tentatively planned to premiere on September 29, Bigg Boss 13 will go on till January 12, 2020.

First Published: May 30, 2019 18:10 IST