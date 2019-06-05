Bharat advance booking: Salman Khan’s film ranks sixth among all-time top advance grossers

Even before his latest film Bharat hit the theatres, actor Salman Khan is already creating records. His film has made it to the list of top six films with highest advance bookings among all films that have released in India.

According to a boxofficeindia report, Bharat has registered Rs 24 crore in advance booking as the film opened on Eid (June 5). As per the report, Hollywood action film Avengers: Endgame recorded the highest advance booking Rs 49.62 (Hindi and English version in Hindi markets, without South India) with Bahubali: The Conclusion coming a second with Rs 37.53 crore. Avengers: Infinity War is at the third spot with Rs 29. 14 crore while Thugs Of Hindostan is at the fourth slot with Rs 26. 27 crore advance booking. Salman’s Tiger Zinda Hai is at the fifth slot with Rs 24.76 crore collection in advance booking.

Media reports suggest 60% occupancy early on Wednesday. Trade pundits expect a mega opening for the film, keeping the estimates at Rs 40 crore. With 4700 screens in India alone and an extended weekend that will span over five days, Bharat is expected to make big moolah at the ticket windows.

Talking about the film, Katrina had said, ““I told Ali that I’d join the cast only if the character is strong enough. Kumud is that character. I went through a lot of prep work and attended workshops, because this role was challenging. The character spans 40 years in the film. Also, it’s a big-budget holiday release, so it will reach a wide audience.”

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Nora Fatehi and Disha Patani. It is an official remake of Korean drama An Ode to My Father.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 13:43 IST