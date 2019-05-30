Game Over trailer: Taapsee Pannu will keep you on the edge in this psychological thriller

The trailer of Taapsee Pannu starrer Game Over was released on Thursday and promises to be a nail-biting psychological thriller. The two and a half minute trailer introduces us to a concept called anniversary reaction which literally translates to unique set of unsettling feelings, thoughts or memories that occur on the anniversary of a significant experience.

The trailer hints that Taapsee is afraid of the dark and is terrorized by an unknown identity. There are shots of Taapsee having panic attacks and being chased by someone in her house. The last shot of the trailer shows a burning joystick and leaves the viewers wondering if everything that Taapsee experiences in the film have a connection with a video game.

Taapsee Pannu at the trailer launch of Game Over.

Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, best known for helming Nayanthara starrer Maya, the film has been produced by YNot Studios. Earlier this month, Anurag Kashyap revealed that he will be presenting the film in Hindi. “I am very kicked about presenting this game-changing film in Hindi. This film proves yet again that the quality of filmmaking from the South is just outstanding and it’s great to see how Ashwin Saravanan has pushed the boundaries and has made a genre-bending film, something that we all have never seen before,” Anurag said in a statement.

Also read: Vidya Balan breaks down while addressing body-shaming in heart-wrenching video, Twitter says ‘Take a bow’

The film, which has music by Ron Yohann, has been shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu as well. Having shifted her base to Bollywood post Pink, Taapsee has been very choosy about her South projects. Her last regional film was Telugu film Neevevaro, a remake of Tamil film Adhe Kangal.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: May 30, 2019 14:26 IST