First Men In Black International trailer shows Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson bust up bad aliens

Thor and Valkyrie are facing a big bad alien and no, it’s not Thanos. Actors Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson star in the third Men In Black movie, Men In Black International and the trailer is finally out.

Tessa and Chris, agents M and H respectively, take the baton and black suits from Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith in the fourth instalment of the beloved franchise. Tessa plays a newbie in the business and Chris takes her under his wing. Together, they go on dangerous adventures and fun rides, busting up aliens and deleting the bystanders’ memories. Also starring in the movie are actors Emma Thompson and Liam Neeson. Rebecca Ferguson, Kumail Nanjiani, and Rafe Spall will also be seen in the movie. Watch the trailer here:

The film is directed by F. Gary Gray, who previously made The Fate of the Furious and Straight Outta Compton. MIB International will hit theaters on June 14, 2019.

Tessa and Chris have previously worked together in Thor: Ragnarok. While he played the titular character, she played Valkyrie. She wasn’t seen in Avengers: Infinity War.

The Men In Black movies have been popular for their comedy and action. The first one released in 1997, the second in 2002 and the third in 2012.

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 21:45 IST