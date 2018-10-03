Thor star Chris Hemsworth says having kids affected his career

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has said that his career took a toll after he became a father.

In a recent interview, Hemsworth said, "I do wonder sometimes, if me and my wife (Elsa Pataky) hadn't met, what my career would look like. Have I made decisions based on that? How has that influenced me?", reported E!Online.

"There are times when I have thought, 'Wow because having kids is more important to me, some of my roles have suffered," he continued.

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth attends the screening of the film Bad Times at the El Royale during the 66th San Sebastian Film Festival. (AFP)

The 35-year-old confirmed that he is "aware" of the sacrifices he has made for his three kids, Sasha, India Rose, and Tristan, as he said, "There's definitely a couple of films I could have put way more energy into but I was like, ‘No, I'd rather be with my kids.'"

He also said that he doesn't want his kids to feel like they are privileged in any way.

Hemsworth's devotion towards being a loving father is evident if one looks at the social media posts by the actor showing adorable moments he has shared with his children.

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 17:52 IST