Super 30: Hrithik Roshan shares a new picture, says he plays a teacher in the film but on the set, he was a student

Actor Hrithik Roshan shared a picture from his upcoming film Super 30 on Friday. Sharing the picture on social media, the actor said spoke about his learning from the film. He wrote in Hindi: “Kirdaar shikshak ka tha, par iss set set par main eik vidyarthi tha. Yeh hain mere Super 30. Inske tapasya, swabhav aur utsaah se maine bahur kuch seekha. (The character was of a teacher, but on this set, I was a student. This is my #Super30. I learned a lot from his penance, temperament and enthusiasm).”

In the picture, he can be seen posing with his 30 students from the film. He is seen sporting a dark blue short kurta (Indian long shirt) paired with brown pants along with the full-bearded look.

In the movie, Hrithik is playing the role of a mathematician Anand Kumar and his famous educational programme Super 30. Anand Kumar trains underprivileged Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) aspirants to crack the entrance exam for the prestigious institute.

The first look posters of the film were unveiled in September 2018 which took the Internet by storm. However, according to various media reports, after the mathematician got accused of fraud results in 2018, the makers reportedly decided to not call their film a biopic anymore. It is now an inspirational story about a dedicated teacher’s attempts to give his students the best shot at cracking the tough IIT-JEE entrance examination.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, Super 30 also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu. The film will hit the theatres on July 12.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without any modification to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 08:42 IST