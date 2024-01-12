Hrithik Roshan’s diet plan, workout secrets revealed: 5 things he does for that Greek God body

Hrithik Roshan is known for his ripped body. The actor does not just eat healthy, but also sticks to a strict workout regime. Hrithik's fitness instructor Kris Gethin in an interview with India Today spoke about the fitness regime the actor followed to achieve his chiselled physique in the upcoming film Fighter. Co-starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, Fighter features Hrithik as an Indian Air Force pilot – Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty. Also read: Hrithik Roshan shows off 8-pack abs Hrithik Roshan's ripped abs and Fighter are soon arriving in a theatre near you. The film releases on January 25.

With hitting gym early morning to weight training five days a week, Hrithik Roshan is a prime example for healthy living. Here’s everything we know about his workouts, diet, and healthy habits thanks to his instructor Kris Gethin.

Hrithik Roshan works out in the morning

Kris Gethin told the portal that in terms of Hrithik's workout, a lot depends on whether the actor is shooting during the day or night. If he’s shooting during the day, then the actor-trainer duo starts as early as 5 or 6 am. Hrithik has his breakfast and hits the gym 45 minutes after that.

Hrithik Roshan sleeps by 9pm

"The workout is usually about an hour or so. It’s very short but it’s intense and extremely difficult. It’s usually five days a week of weight training depending upon his (Hrithik Roshan's) sleep schedule. If his sleep is good, then it’s five days or else four days as recovery is very important as it enhances performance," Kris Gethin said. Hrithik’s nighttime is around 9pm, added Kris, 'and not later than that'.

Hrithik Roshan works out like a pro

Kris Gethin said that sometimes, it’s functional workouts for about 30 minutes like boxing, kettlebell work, battle ropes, and plyometric for ‘a holistic approach to achieve the desired results’. "It doesn’t matter if you’re tired, but we cannot miss out on the workouts as sometimes we just have 12 weeks to achieve a look. So, consistency is crucial," Kris Gethin said.

His secret sauce

Cardio! Kris Gethin said Hrithik will do cardio once a day or sometimes even twice a day, depending upon how far he is into the process of how he has to look for a role. That could be in the form of running, elliptical, stairmaster rower and swimming, added the fitness trainer. The key is 'changing up' the cardio routine every now and then, Kris said.

Hrithik Roshan has 6-7 meals

Kris Gethin revealed the actor's diet includes egg whites, chicken, whey protein and fish along with ‘sources of complex carbohydrates like oats, quinoa, rice and sweet potato’. Kris added Hrithik 'usually has 6-7 meals in intervals', but if he can’t eat as often, he drinks it in the form of shakes, but usually tries go for whole foods whenever possible.

