How To Prepare Sabudana Khichdi With Peanuts For A Healthy Staple Breakfast

Sabudana khichdi with peanuts can turn an ordinary morning into a flavourful and energising start. Soft tapioca pearls cooked with crunchy peanuts and gentle spices create a breakfast that is delicious to enjoy. Sabudana khichdi with peanuts (Freepik)

Sabudana is known for its quick-digesting carbohydrates that help the body feel active and ready for the day. Its light nature makes it suitable for morning meals, while minerals like calcium and iron contribute to daily nutrition. The slightly chewy texture also makes every bite interesting.

Peanuts add richness and nutrition to the recipe. They provide plant-based protein, healthy fats, and fibre that help maintain fullness for longer hours. This combination supports steady energy levels and helps avoid sudden hunger later in the morning.

Including sabudana khichdi with peanuts in breakfast can help maintain focus and reduce unnecessary snacking. Its simple preparation and balanced ingredients make it a lively and dependable staple meal for busy mornings.

Healthy Sabudana Khichdi Breakfast Recipe with Peanuts Sabudana khichdi is a popular Maharashtrian dish, made by sautéing soaked tapioca pearls (sabudana) with roasted, crushed peanuts, boiled potatoes, green chilies, and cumin seeds. Eating this breakfast helps maintain fullness, supports steady morning activity, and keeps energy levels stable for longer hours.

Ingredients 1 cup sabudana (tapioca pearls)

¼ cup roasted peanuts, coarsely crushed

1 tbsp ghee or cold-pressed oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 green chilli, finely chopped

1 small boiled potato, diced

1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves

½ tsp roasted peanut powder (optional)

Salt to taste

1 tsp lemon juice Instructions Rinse sabudana gently under running water and soak it in just enough water for 4–5 hours or overnight until the pearls become soft. Drain any excess water and keep aside. Heat ghee or oil in a pan and add cumin seeds and chopped green chilli. Sauté briefly, then add diced boiled potato and cook for two minutes. Add soaked sabudana and salt, and mix gently so the pearls remain separate. Stir in crushed roasted peanuts and cook on low heat for 4–5 minutes until sabudana turns translucent. Switch off the heat, add lemon juice and coriander leaves, and serve fresh as a nourishing breakfast. Easy Variations to Make Sabudana Khichdi More Nutritious Mix in finely chopped capsicum, carrots, or green peas while cooking. These vegetables add fibre, natural crunch, and freshness, making the khichdi more balanced and visually appealing for breakfast. Adding small paneer cubes or extra roasted peanuts can increase the protein content of sabudana khichdi. This helps maintain fullness for longer hours and supports steady morning energy. Sprinkling sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, or sesame seeds can enhance mineral intake and texture. These additions make the dish more wholesome while keeping it light. Chopped coriander leaves and a squeeze of lemon juice can brighten the flavour naturally. These ingredients add freshness and make the khichdi taste lively without making it heavy. Light spices such as black pepper, roasted cumin powder, or grated ginger can add depth of flavour. These variations help keep the dish interesting while maintaining its simple and nourishing nature. Why Sabudana Khichdi with Peanuts is a Healthy Staple Breakfast Provides Quick Morning Energy Sabudana contains easily digestible carbohydrates that help the body feel active soon after eating. This makes it a practical breakfast option for busy mornings and early routines.

Helps Maintain Fullness for Longer Peanuts add protein and healthy fats that slow digestion and support satiety. This combination can help reduce mid-morning cravings and support better portion control.

Supports Light and Easy Digestion Soaked sabudana becomes soft and gentle on the stomach. Paired with mild spices, the dish can feel suitable for early meals without causing heaviness.

Offers Balanced Nutrition Sabudana provides carbohydrates, while peanuts contribute protein, fibre, and essential minerals. Together, they create a simple yet balanced meal that supports daily nourishment.

Encourages Steady Activity Levels The mix of quick energy from sabudana and sustained nourishment from peanuts helps maintain focus and stamina. This balance makes sabudana khichdi a dependable staple breakfast choice.

FAQs Is sabudana khichdi with peanuts a healthy breakfast option? Yes, sabudana khichdi with peanuts provides quick carbohydrates for energy and plant protein for fullness, making it a balanced and nourishing breakfast choice.

2. Can sabudana khichdi help maintain energy throughout the morning?

Sabudana offers easily digestible carbohydrates that supply instant energy, while peanuts support sustained fullness and help maintain steady activity levels.

3. How long should sabudana be soaked before making khichdi?

Sabudana should be soaked for about 4–6 hours or overnight until the pearls become soft and separate easily for better texture while cooking.