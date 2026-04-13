Can overeating nuts lead to weight gain? UK surgeon explains why the opposite happens despite the high calorie content

Taking to Instagram on April 12, Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and health content creator, explained that the situation is a bit more complex, but in general terms, the high consumption of nuts does not lead to weight gain in people.

Nuts are popularly known to be nutritionally dense foods that provide many macro- and micronutrients to the body, and are therefore considered a healthy snacking option. However, they are also high in calories, which might lead one to wonder if over-consumption of nuts can lead to weight gain.

Why nuts do not cause weight gain Dr Rajan stated that the human body does not absorb 100 percent of the calories from nuts. The amount absorbed varies depending on how well an individual digests the nuts and how processed they are. The same amount of nuts can provide different amounts of calories when consumed whole, roasted and chopped, and turned into butter.

In his words, “Your body doesn't absorb all the calories from nuts. For example, a handful of almonds might be 170 calories, 15 grams of fat, but 86 randomised control trials, including over 5,800 people, show that nuts do not cause weight gain. In fact, people who eat nuts twice a week are less likely to gain weight than people who avoid them.”

“In fact, the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) actually fed people almonds and then measured how many calories their body absorbs. The label might say 6.1 calories per gram, but your body actually gets 4.6 calories. That's 32 percent fewer calories than the packet claims,” continued the surgeon.

The reason for this, he explained, is that the fat in whole nuts is packed inside sturdy cellular structures which the gut cannot fully break down. “Some of the fat literally passes through you undigested, but the more you process nuts, the more calories you absorb,” he shared.

How calorie gain changes with processing nuts Dr Rajan shared the example of almonds to illustrate how processing nuts changes the amount of calories that are absorbed from them into the body. According to the surgeon, the least amount of calories is received from whole almonds, more from roasted and chopped almonds, and the highest in the form of nut butter. The calorie absorption from almonds in the various forms is presented as follows.

Whole almonds: around 4.6 calories per gram.

Roasted and chopped: maybe about 5 calories per gram.

Almond butter: 6.1 calories per gram. The effect of individual digestive capacity The strength of metabolism is different for different individuals, and that includes digestion. According to Dr Rajan, “The same almonds can be 56 calories for one person and 168 for someone else. While those are two extremes, your gut bacteria, how well you chew, and how much the food is processed can all determine the amount of calories absorbed.”

He did note that anything in excess is never a good idea. However, when taken in normal, sensible portions, nuts are a rich source of heart-healthy fats, fibre, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which are beneficial for the body.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.