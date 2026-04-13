Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon's fitness trainer shares no-gym ‘10-minute workout for busy people’: Do it whenever, wherever

For those who claim their calendar is too crowded for the gym, the trainer behind some of Bollywood’s most fit physiques has a reality check. Karan Sawhney, the co-founder of The Tribe India and fitness coach to actors like Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon, is stripping away excuses with a high-efficiency micro-workout designed to be done ‘anywhere’. Also read | 7 weight loss myths busted by celebrity fitness trainer Tridev Pandey: ‘Never go for Ozempic…’ Celebrity trainer Karan Sawhney's high-intensity 10-minute workout routine includes squats, planks, bicycle crunches. (Instagram/ karansawhney11)

'Do not tell me you don't have 10 minutes for yourself' In an April 10 Instagram video, the former professional footballer asked people to prioritise movement over screen time and shared a routine that requires zero equipment and exactly 600 seconds of effort.

Karan didn't mince words when addressing the common time management challenge. In his video demonstration, he challenged followers to look at their phones before claiming they are too busy to sweat. "Check your screen time right now, and you will know how really, really busy you are," Karan said, adding, “Do not tell me you don't have 10 minutes for yourself.”

His philosophy centres on the long-term impact of small, daily habits rather than sporadic, gruelling sessions. "Remember, everything compounds," Karan reminded his audience. He said, "Do this 10-minute routine with me right now... do this fitness routine wherever you are." Also read | Bryan Johnson sparks fresh health debate, says 10 squats are better than a 30-minute walk: Here's what you should know

Karan's '10-minute workout for busy people' The workout is structured as a high-intensity circuit. Karan recommended performing each of the following five movements for 30 seconds, then resting for 30 seconds, and repeating the entire circuit twice.

1. Squats: Build lower body strength and functional mobility.

2. Push-ups: Target the chest, shoulders, and triceps.

3. Plank: Engage the core and stabilise the spine.

4. Bicycle crunches: Fire up the abdominals and obliques.

5. High knees: Boost the heart rate for a cardiovascular finish.