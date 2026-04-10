Bryan Johnson sparks fresh health debate, says 10 squats are better than a 30-minute walk: Here's what you should know

The idea is that high-intensity muscle contractions — even in short bursts — demand more immediate fuel from the bloodstream than the low-intensity, steady state of walking .

Bryan’s logic hinges on the physiology of your largest muscle groups. He explained: "The mechanism: your quadriceps and glutes are the largest glucose sponge in your body. Activating them repeatedly clears more glucose than one sustained effort. The 30-minute walk isn't wrong, it's just not as effective." Also read | Fitness coach shares 11 squat variations to burn extra fat, build strength and tone legs

For those tracking their metabolic health, the claim is provocative. While doctors have long recommended a 30-minute walk to stabilise blood sugar, Bryan Johnson argued that the efficiency of resistance training wins out. "For blood sugar control after a meal, doing 10 squats every 45 minutes outperforms a dedicated 30-minute walk by 14 percent," he wrote.

Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, known for his multi-million dollar 'Project Blueprint' to reverse his biological age, is challenging one of the most common pieces of health advice: the post-meal stroll . He said that a high-intensity 'micro-bout' of exercise was actually more effective for metabolic health than a long walk. Talking to X on April 9, he stated, "10 squats beats a 30-minute walk." Also read | Bryan Johnson says this simple 'post-meal habit' can reduce blood fat by 72 percent, improve sleep, digestion and heart health

What the science says Bryan cited a 2024 study titled 'Enhanced muscle activity during interrupted sitting improves glycemic control in overweight and obese men', which supports the idea that frequency and intensity might matter more than duration. The researchers found that 'interrupting prolonged sitting proved beneficial for glycemic control', but noted a specific advantage for those who broke up their day.

According to the study, "Frequent interruptions, incorporating 3-minute walking or squatting breaks every 45 minutes, demonstrated greater benefits than a single 30-minute walking break."

The study further clarified why squats specifically might have an edge over a casual walk: "Increased intensity (aEMG) of local muscle activation, particularly in the quadriceps and gluteal muscles, was associated with improved glycemic control across all conditions."

A new strategy for sedentary lifestyles For a population increasingly tied to desks, the study suggests we might be over-emphasising 'the workout' while ignoring the 'interruption'. The researchers concluded that this shift in focus could be a life-saver for those at risk of metabolic disease: "By emphasising the importance of frequency and intensity of muscle activity during interruptions, rather than solely focusing on the total duration or type of activity, these findings provide new informed avenues to promote health with simple strategies."

The takeaway for the average reader? You don't necessarily need to find a 30-minute block in your schedule to protect your heart and blood sugar. Instead, as the researchers note, 'this study offers a novel approach to promoting health through interrupting prolonged sitting' with simple, high-intensity movements that can be done right at your desk.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.