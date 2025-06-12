Fitness coach shares 11 squat variations to burn extra fat, build strength and tone legs

Squats are one of the most common and effective exercises in the fitness world and for good reason. Whether your goal is to tone muscles, build strength, or burn fat, squats are a staple in nearly every workout routine. While they may look simple, this bodyweight move does more than you think. Squats help sculpt your legs, fire up your glutes, and improve calorie burn, making them a powerful exercise for weight management as well. Not only do they strengthen the lower body, but they also boost core stability and overall endurance. The best part? There isn’t just one way to perform this exercise. To target every muscle, try these eleven squat variations to boost the benefits of your regular fitness routine. There are several ways to perform squats. Image courtesy(Adobe Stock)

Benefits of squats

Squats are a powerful compound exercise that works multiple muscle groups and joints at once, making them a must-have in any fitness routine. “They primarily target the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, calves, and core muscles, helping to build lower body strength and improve balance,” fitness expert Varun Rattan tells HT Health Shots. As a functional movement, squats also support everyday activities like walking, climbing stairs, and lifting. Whether you are a beginner or a pro, squats offer full-body benefits that can help maintain balance and posture.

11 squat variations for a stronger lower body

Here are some of the best squat variations that you may perform at home to strengthen your glutes and legs, as suggested by the fitness expert:

1. Bodyweight squat

How to perform it:

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, toes slightly out.

Keep your chest up and core tight.

Push your hips back and bend your knees like you are sitting on a chair.

Lower down until your thighs are parallel to the ground.

Push through your heels to stand back up.

2. Elevated squat

How to perform it:

Stand on two weight plates with heels elevated.

Perform a regular squat by bending your knees and lowering your hips.

Go deeper than usual if your body allows.

Press up through your heels to return to standing.

3. Sumo squat

How to perform it:

Stand with feet wider than shoulder-width, toes pointed out.

Keep your chest up and core engaged.

Lower your body by bending your knees and pushing your hips back.

Keep your knees in line with your toes.

Stand up by squeezing your glutes.

4. Goblet squat

How to perform it:

Hold a dumbbell or kettlebell at chest level with both hands.

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart to perform the goblet squat.

Lower into a squat while keeping the weight close to your chest.

Keep your elbows inside your knees at the bottom.

Push through your heels to stand up.

5. Jump squat

How to perform it:

Do a regular bodyweight squat.

At the bottom, explode up into a jump.

Land softly with knees slightly bent and go right into the next squat.

Keep your core tight the whole time.

6. Dumbbell squat

How to perform it:

Hold a dumbbell in each hand by your sides.

Keep your feet shoulder-width apart.

Lower into a squat, keeping your chest up and back flat.

Push through your heels to stand, keeping the weights stable.

Dumbbell squats can strengthen your core. (Adobe Stock)

7. Resistance band squat

How to perform it:

Loop a resistance band above your knees.

Stand with feet hip-width apart, knees pressing slightly out.

Lower into a squat, keeping tension on the band.

Do not let your knees cave in or bend inward.

Return to standing with control.

8. Barbell squat

How to perform it:

Place a barbell across your upper back (not your neck).

Grip the bar and stand with feet shoulder-width apart.

Brace your core and lower into a squat.

Keep your chest up and knees tracking over toes.

Drive through your heels to return to standing.

9. Overhead squat

How to perform it:

Hold a barbell or stick overhead with arms locked out.

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart.

Lower into a squat while keeping the bar overhead.

Stay upright and do not let the bar move forward.

Push up through your heels to stand.

10. Bulgarian split squat

How to perform it:

Stand in front of a bench and place one foot behind you on it.

Keep your front foot flat and core tight to perform the Bulgarian split squat.

Lower your back knee toward the ground by bending your front leg.

Keep your torso upright.

Push through your front heel to stand up.

11. Pistol squat

