Looking for fun full-body workout? Try dumbbell goblet squat like Soha Ali Khan

Even if you haven’t squatted before, dumbbell goblet squat is a variation of squats for all fitness levels and Soha Ali Khan was seen mastering the same this Wednesday. The goblet squat lays the foundation for perfect form in all squat variations and as she works out her core for the fourth week, a “sore” Soha gave a glimpse of her Wednesday workout and we are inspired to effectively tone our lower-body.

Taking to her social media handle, Soha shared a video that gave fans a sneak-peek of her robust exercise session. Donning a pink tank crop top, teamed with a pair of navy blue joggers and a pair of spotless white shoes, Soha accessorised her athleisure look with a smartwatch as she pulled back her hair into a top knot.

A strong core influences the legs and upper body by stabilising and controlling the pelvis and spine hence, holding a hefty dumbbell by both hands and centered at her chest, Soha performed deeper squat positions. She captioned the video, “Week four and sore!! #workoutwednesday #coreworkout #fitnessmotivation @maheshfitnessclub (sic).”

Benefits:

Squats help avoid injury by firing up smaller muscles to balance the body. It also increase stability by improving imbalances, builds lower body strength, tones the legs and glutes and strengthens the core muscles.

Goblet squats improve grip, core and upper body strength along with working all the major muscle groups in the lower body. It is a full-body workout that engages the core more and improved core strength will in turn protect the spine.

It activates the glute more than a standard dumbbell squat. It reduces the risk of injury as it increases the hip and ankle mobility.

