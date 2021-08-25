Soha Ali Khan proves she never misses leg day in new video, Neha Dhupia says well done

When it comes to keeping our health in check, the first important step is not taking our bodies for granted. Many Bollywood celebrities push their fans to do the same by posting their exercise videos on Instagram. The latest star to do the same is Soha Ali Khan, who recently started posting her workout regimen online. Today, she motivated her followers to hit the grind by sharing snippets from her leg day.

For Soha Ali Khan, Wednesday was leg day as she did several workouts at her home with her trainer. She posted the video with the caption, "Never miss a leg day! #fitness #legday #workoutmotivation."

Soha did various leg workouts in the motivational clip, which will help you say goodbye to those midweek blues. The post received several likes and comments within a few hours. Soha's friend and actor, Neha Dhupia, also took to the comments to praise her and wrote, "Well done sohe @sakpataudi."

Watch the video here:

Soha chose a workout remix of the song, Feel This Moment, for her video. The reel begins with Soha doing back squats with weights. Then, she did another workout by resting her legs against the wall and jumping from side to side.

Soha wore a white tank top over a pink sports bra and printed tights for the routine. She completed the outfit with a sleek high ponytail and chunky trainers.

She also shared the same video on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Bit wobbly but will get there..." She motivated her fans to practise harder and not give up because of a few setbacks.

Earlier, she had posted another reel that showed her working on her core. She did leg raises and stretches in the video. Watch the video:

Benefits of doing leg workouts:

Leg workouts help you work on your lower body muscles. They maintain good body symmetry, prevent osteoporosis and boost good bone health. Practising these workouts also makes joints stronger, strengthens the core, improves functional movements, helps lose fat and provides better muscularity.

