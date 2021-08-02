Soha Ali Khan rocks one of the hottest fashion trends in 10k boho chic top

Free and flowy fabrics with fun and funky prints and a touch of fringe are here to form one of the hottest summer trend, that is boho fashion and Soha Ali Khan rocked the same on a recent get-together with friends. If you have your finger firmly placed on the sartorial pulse and looking for a summer style that is flowing and easy but also edgy and feminine —all at the same time, take fashion inspiration from Soha’s boho look in a sleeveless camisole style top that embraces fun patterns and bold colours.

Taking to her social media handle, Soha shared a slew of pictures where she can be seen rocking the free style top. The pictures featured the Bollywood diva donning the top that was made in soft cotton and embellished all over with delicate florals on every panel.

Soha Ali Khan at a recent get-together with friends(Instagram/puretribeindia)

A super pretty piece to own and wear for the feminine in you, the top was adorned with laces and pleats that complimented the whole top design. It also sported embroidery with different pretty motifs that were placed everywhere and inspired from wild florals.

The details came together in a shape that looked super comfortable to wear and style and Soha teamed it with a pair of blue ripped denim jeans. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick that matched her eye shadow tint, Soha amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows.

Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, Soha struck elegant poses for the camera in a garden setting. She captioned the pictures, “Don’t stop beleafing (sic).”

The sleeveless camisole style top is credited to Indian designer boutique brand, Pure Tribe India, which boasts of womenswear in slow fashion and Bohemian clothing. The free style top originally costs ₹9,990 on the designer website.

Soha Ali Khan's boho chic top from Pure Tribe India(puretribeindia.com)

Once associated with the ’60s and ’70s, boho style or bohemian-inspired are the biggest trends have made their way to the surface of the fashion industry. With a fair share of floral prints and embroidery, chic bohemian style has something for everyone.

