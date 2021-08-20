Soha Ali Khan’s fitness goals in new core workout stun Saba Pataudi, Gul Panag

From improving one’s posture, mood and sleeping pattern to boosting energy, core exercises must be performed two to three times a week and encouraging us to do the same is Bollywood actor-writer Soha Ali Khan whose ultimate fitness goals in new core workout video has left sister Saba Pataudi and actor Gul Panag gushing. Fans can vouch how Soha is now taking her core workout very seriously after having baby Inaaya and spending four decades under belt.

As an exercise motivation for all the mommies out there, Soha has been giving fitness freaks regular sneak-peeks of her robust core workout sessions from Inaaya’s playroom at her home. This is because strengthening the core is important not only for sports and physical activity but also to smoothly carry out daily life tasks like walking tall or carrying groceries and the best part about core exercises is that they can be done at the gym or in the comfort of your home.

Taking to her social media handle recently, Soha was seen donning a white spaghetti top teamed with a pink halter neck top inside and paired with black and white camouflage tights. Completing her athleisure look with a pair of white sneakers, Soha pulled back her wavy tresses into a high ponytail hairstyle to keep them off her face during the intense exercise session.

The video opens to her standing topsy turvy, balancing her body with her palms on the floor and legs leaning on a wall. She alternately swung one leg sideways in that position while keeping the other foot pressing firmly into the wall.

This was followed by a round of crunches and leg swings while lying on the playroom’s floor. Soha captioned the video, “It’s that time again! #coreworkout #fitnessgoals #workinprogress #workoutfromhome (sic).”

Quick to respond, Saba commented, “Inspirational (sic)” while Gul gushed, “Killing it (sic)” and punctuated it with a heart emoji. Needless to say, the video went instantly viral as fans emptied their stash of love in the comments section.

Saba Pataudi and Gul Panag's comments on Soha Ali Khan's fitness video(Instagram/sakpataudi)





Benefits:

Strengthening the core helps not only in smoothly performing everyday activities and sports but also helps improve balance and stability and ensures a good posture. Core protects one against injuries and core muscles play a fundamental role in stabilising the spine and pelvis which is why one should aim to do a core workout two to three times a week to train the muscles in your pelvis, lower back, hips and abdomen.

