Soha Ali Khan celebrates Eid-al-Adha with Inaaya in blush pink anarkali, here's what it costs

Bollywood celebrities have been taking to social media today (July 21) to wish their fans Eid Mubarak. Actor Soha Ali Khan also joined the long list as she wished her followers 'love and light' on the auspicious festival of Eid-al-Adha and gave a glimpse of her celebrations with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Soha shared pictures of herself dressed in a bespoke blush pink churidar set from the ethnic label Gopi Vaid and looked breathtaking as ever.

She captioned her photos, "Eid Mubarak! Love and light."

Soha wore a cotton-silk anarkali set hand-embroidered with zardosi and delicate gota motifs for the Eid celebrations. The silver embroidery highlighted the deep V neckline of the anarkali. The hem of the kurta had a ruffle gota border attached to it.

Soha teamed the kurta with stretch churidar pants and cotton-satin sheer dupatta, replete with silver gota work all over. The ensemble's fit and flare silhouette makes it a perfect look for day festivities.

Soha accessorised her blush pink attire with gold and pink jhumkis. The minimal accessories went perfectly with this day outfit. Side-parted open tresses, glowing skin, light pink lip shade, sleek eyeliner, blush on the cheeks, well-defined eyebrows and mascara on the lashes completed her glam.

Soha Ali Khan with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.(Instagram/@sakpataudi)

Soha also posted photos with her daughter Inaaya on her Instagram stories, giving a glimpse of how the mother-daughter duo celebrated the holy festival. The two laughed and enjoyed the festivities in the photos, which will surely bring a smile to your face.

Soha's daughter Inaaya complemented her mother in a collared, short pastel green kurti and a white flounce skirt with floral tie on the side.

Coming back to Soha's outfit, if you wish to add this look to your wardrobe, we have found all the details for you. The Sitara AG Churidar Set is available for ₹21,200.

The Sitara AG Churidar Set. (Instagram/@sakpataudi)

Soha Ali Khan is married to actor Kunal Kemmu. The couple met on the sets of the 2009 film Dhoondte Reh Jaoge and tied the knot six years later, in January 2015. They welcomed their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in September 2017.

