UK nutritionist shares hack for desk workers: Add 1 simple ingredient to your morning coffee or tea to save your heart

According to Zib, the physical toll of sitting all day goes far beyond tight hip flexors or a sore back. The real damage happens deep within the circulatory system: heart disease risk increases by roughly 30 percent, risk of death from any cause rises by 20 percent, and the 'endothelium' (the thin membrane lining the inside of the heart and blood vessels) begins to malfunction, leading to increased inflammation and reduced oxygen flow to vital organs.

Zib Atkins, a nutritionist from England, took to Instagram on January 8 to share a science-backed strategy for office workers. The secret ingredient? High-quality organic cocoa .

For the millions tethered to a desk from 9 to 5, the health warnings are familiar and frightening: sedentary behaviour is a silent killer. However, a UK-based nutritionist has revealed a simple morning 'fix' that could help neutralise the cardiovascular damage caused by prolonged sitting. Also read | Long hours of desk sitting are fueling serious and chronic diseases in employees in their 30s and 40s: Report

Cocoa as a shield He added: "150 mg of flavanols – about 1.5 tablespoons of good-quality unsweetened cacao – is all it takes." Simply stir it into your morning coffee or tea, he said. The recommendation of adding cocoa isn't just a wellness trend; Zib said it’s rooted in clinical research.

He pointed to a recent human study where participants were required to sit for six hours straight — a standard afternoon for most office employees. While the control group saw a significant drop in blood vessel function, those who consumed a flavonoid-rich cocoa drink prior to sitting saw no decline at all. The cocoa effectively maintained healthy endothelial function for the entire six-hour period, he shared.

Why it works According to the nutritionist, the magic lies in flavanols, a type of plant-based antioxidant. These compounds assist the body in producing nitric oxide, which helps relax blood vessels and maintain smooth blood flow. Zib explained: "Research shows it supports circulation, protects your heart, and even benefits your brain. For me, a spoon of organic cacao every morning is a no-brainer."

The beauty of this hack is that it doesn't require a lifestyle overhaul. According to Zib, by simply adding a spoonful of unsweetened cocoa to your existing morning coffee or tea, you provide your veins with a buffer against the physiological stress of a sedentary workday. While it isn't a replacement for getting up and moving, it offers a powerful layer of protection for those days when the meetings just won't end.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.