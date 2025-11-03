Cocoa may improve heart health, boost blood flow in young adults, new study says

The advancement of technology has caused teens and young adults to spend most of their time sitting in one place. According to new research, scientists have found that consuming cocoa can improve cardiovascular health, compared to running miles or sweating in the gym. The experts, in their study, mentioned that young men with a fit cardiovascular system can experience a similar blood vessel problem as those who are not too active. New study reveals cocoa consumption may protect the heart and improve blood vessel health in young adults(Unsplash)

As for the solution, both groups can attain healthy blood vessel functioning after drinking a cocoa beverage rich in compounds found in cocoa, tea, and berries.

What do experts say about cocoa?

According to a study published in The Journal of Physiology, scientists found that young adults often sit in their chairs for six hours straight. While it is an 18% jump in two decades, sitting for long hours can increase the risk of heart diseases and blood pressure problems, and even cause uneasiness in those who exercise regularly. Hence, the experts believe that strategic food choices can help fight the negative effects on the body, even while sitting.

In order to prove that cocoa is beneficial for teens and young adults, a study was conducted on forty men, who were provided a cocoa drink before they headed out for a physical activity like running or cycling. At the time of data analysis, the researchers found that the men who had consumed a high-flavanol beverage had a 1% improvement in the blood vessel test, which constitutes a 9% lower risk of having heart disease.

On the other hand, high vascular fitness contributed to zero protection. This means a physically fit man could have blood vessels responding as poorly as their weaker counterpart after sitting for two hours.

How can cocoa improve fitness?

The human body responds differently to the cocoa flavanols compared to the physical exercises. According to the previous research, taking walking breaks while sitting can help improve the blood vessels' function.

However, flavanols preserve the function without making changes in the flow of the blood. The elements present in the product constrict the blood vessels and boost the production of nitric oxide, which helps in keeping the blood vessels healthy.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

FAQs:

Q1. Can sitting for long hours cause health risks?

Yes, sitting for long hours can cause health diseases and blood pressure problems.

Q2. How can cocoa maintain healthy blood vessels?

Cocoa flavanols produce nitric oxide, which helps in maintaining healthy blood vessels.

Q3. What should be done to maintain a healthy cardiovascular system?

Taking walk breaks during sitting can help in maintaining a better cardiovascular system.