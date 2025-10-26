Cardiovascular research scientist says never ignore these 3 early warning signs of heart disease: ‘Swelling in feet or…'

Heart disease remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide, often developing silently before any major symptoms appear. Highlighting the importance of early detection, Dr James DiNicolantonio, cardiovascular research scientist and Chief Nutrition Officer at im8health, shares in his October 24 Instagram post 3 early warning signs of heart disease that everyone should watch out for. (Also read: Max Hospital cardiologist says everyone over 30 should get these heart tests before it’s too late: Lipid profile to…) Check out 3 early signs of heart disease everyone should watch out for.(Shutterstock)

Could shortness of breath be an early heart warning

“About half of people with heart disease experience erectile dysfunction, and it can precede heart disease by up to five years,” Dr DiNicolantonio explains. “This happens due to reduced blood flow and plaque buildup in the penile arteries. Erectile dysfunction is often overlooked as a symptom, but it can serve as an early warning signal that something may be wrong with your cardiovascular system.”

“The second potential early sign is experiencing shortness of breath during mild activity,” he continues. “If climbing a few stairs or doing light exercise leaves you unusually winded, especially if accompanied by chest discomfort or angina, it’s a signal that your heart may be struggling. This is a symptom that should never be ignored, as it could indicate reduced heart efficiency or early stages of coronary artery disease.”

Is swelling in feet and ankles a hidden red flag

“Lastly, swelling in the feet, ankles, or lower legs can indicate heart failure or kidney dysfunction,” Dr DiNicolantonio warns. “Fluid retention is a common but often overlooked symptom of cardiovascular issues. Persistent swelling should prompt immediate medical evaluation to rule out underlying heart or kidney problems.”

Dr DiNicolantonio concludes, “Recognising these subtle, early signs can make a significant difference in preventing severe cardiovascular events. Early intervention, lifestyle modifications, and medical guidance are crucial. If you notice any of these symptoms, consult your doctor promptly.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.