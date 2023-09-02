Currently, cardiovascular problems are rising in the age group 25-70 and many people are losing their precious lives due to negligence or the lack of awareness. There are many factors that can raise one’s risk of heart problems. Risk factors behind increasing cardiovascular issues in India, tips to safeguard your heart health (Shutterstock)

Causes of heart problems in Indians:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai, shared, “Unhealthy lifestyle choices are the leading factors responsible for the development of cardiovascular diseases among Indians. These choices encompass an unbalanced diet, high levels of stress, lack of physical activity, smoking, and alcohol consumption. Additionally, our genetic predisposition and low birth weight also play significant roles in contributing to heart issues within the population. Thus, problems like heart attack and heart failure are on the rise.”

He added, “Furthermore, eating habits and dietary requirements have a crucial impact as one’s diet consists of refined carbohydrates, leading to excessive fat accumulation in the abdomen region, posing a serious concern for cardiac health. Moreover, there are a large number of people who are having diabetes which is also one of the contributors to heart problems. When considering dietary patterns, our food choices are often high in salt content, posing a major risk to cardiovascular health. Excessive salt consumption is the primary culprit behind high blood pressure, which contributes to a significant number of heart attacks and cardiac arrests each year. The prevalence of remote work has led to decreased levels of physical activity among young professionals, resulting in decreased overall fitness levels.”

Safeguarding your heart health:

Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre suggested, “Irrespective of one’s age, the occurrence of a cardiac arrest is unpredictable. However, various factors such as lifestyle choices, dietary habits, exercise regimens and stress management techniques significantly influence the chances of experiencing one. It will be imperative for you to go for regular cardiac screening to know about the status of your heart health. Do not skip your high blood pressure, high blood sugar, or high cholesterol medication.”

He concluded, “Stay in touch with your doctor on a regular basis. Avoid doing any strenuous activities that can strain your heart. It is better to take charge of your health and improve your quality of life. Do not ignore signs such as breathlessness, excessive sweating or chest pain instead consult the doctor on an immediate basis. Your heart health should be your priority. Stay vigilant and stay safe!”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON