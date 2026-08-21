Get to know... Ishwak Singh

Currently I am: Dubbing for an upcoming project and getting back to theatre.

High point in life: The release of Paatal Lok S1. The response was surreal; it felt like a dream.

Low point in life: I look at them objectively instead of emotionally. I fall back on training. That’s something completely within my control.

On my playlist: Michael Jackson; Tupac Shakur; Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s collaborations with Eddie Vedder.

One thing I would never buy: Cryptocurrency.

Today I’m craving: Pizza.

Last thing I ordered online: Dark chocolate.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t try so hard to fit in. Your individuality is your biggest strength.

My favourite subject in school: Mechanical drawing.

My secret skill is: Multitasking. I can read multiple books simultaneously without mixing them up, and I’m pretty good at juggling several projects at the same time.

A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: Superhuman strength.

My favourite Sunday memory: Going to the movies.

My most star-struck moment: While studying architecture, I attended a summer program at Harvard and met the architect Peter Eisenman, whom I idolise. When he said “Hi,” I froze!

My favourite bad habit: Late-night carbs and sweets.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d… Stay exactly where I am.

The best thing about fame: People connect with your work and celebrate what you do.

The worst thing about fame: I’ve wanted to be an actor for as long as I can remember, so even the challenges feel like a privilege.

From HT Brunch, August 22, 2026

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