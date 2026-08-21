Sadhguru on Inner Engineering: 3 things most people get wrong about Inner Engineering

A recent post from the Isha Foundation on X is putting the spotlight on Inner Engineering, a programme designed by Sadhguru that is often mistaken for a meditation course. The foundation says Inner Engineering is a comprehensive programme that gives you practical tools to explore how you experience life. It also introduces you to Shambhavi Mahamudra Kriya, a 21-minute yogic practice. But what exactly is Inner Engineering, and why does Sadhguru describe it as more than meditation?

Here are three things you may be getting wrong about the programme:

1. Inner Engineering is just another meditation course If you hear “Inner Engineering” and immediately think of sitting quietly with your eyes closed, you are only seeing part of the picture.

The programme covers practical tools, yogic practices, experiential processes and methods for awareness. Isha says the current programme has seven steps and takes about 22 hours. The first six steps introduce different tools and practices, while the final step includes the transmission of Shambhavi Mahamudra Kriya.

So, you are not simply signing up for another meditation class.

The focus is on exploring how you experience your body, mind, emotions and energies. Isha describes this as a way to help you take greater charge of your inner experience.

Also Read Sadhguru believes Inner Engineering can support your well-being. Here’s what he means

2. You have to be spiritual to try Inner Engineering You might assume that Inner Engineering is only for people who already follow a spiritual path.

That is not how Isha presents it. The programme uses the language and practices of yoga, but its stated focus is also on everyday wellbeing and your experience of life. The programme is available online, and Isha says the same content is offered through its online and in-person formats.

You can therefore approach it simply as an opportunity to explore yogic practices and self-awareness.

You do not need to label yourself as spiritual before you start asking questions about your mind, emotions or daily habits.

3. Shambhavi Mahamudra Kriya is simply a 21-minute meditation This is another point that can get lost when people talk about Inner Engineering.

Shambhavi Mahamudra Kriya is a 21-minute yogic practice, according to Isha. It forms the final stage of the programme and is taught through a live session.

Sadhguru describes the practice as a tool for inner transformation. Isha says practitioners have reported experiences including greater emotional balance, focus and stability. These are claims from the organisation and should not be confused with established medical evidence.

The practice also does not stand alone. You encounter it after going through the earlier parts of Inner Engineering.

Also Read Sadhguru's Inner Engineering: How to work on your inner wellbeing through yoga and meditation