Longevity doctor warns against hidden risks of rapid weight loss: ‘Becoming lighter but weaker’

Taking to Instagram on May 26, Dr Vass shared what actually happens to the body when one starts to rapidly lose weight, and what can be done about it.

Weight loss is the fitness goal for many across the globe. However, achieving it rapidly might not be the healthy option, according to Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert trained at Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity Health.

The weight loss paradox Describing the likely negative effects of rapid weight loss, Dr Vass introduced the weight loss paradox. He went on to describe it as follows.

Rapid weight loss feels like success. The scale goes down. Clothes fit better. You feel lighter. But here's what's happening inside:

You're losing weight. But you're also losing muscle, bone density, strength, and metabolic capacity.

You're becoming lighter but weaker. Smaller but more fragile.

Ill effects of rapid weight loss Losing weight at an accelerated rate significantly increases the risk of the following health conditions.

1. Sarcopenia: Rapid weight loss triggers muscle loss, especially without adequate protein and resistance training. One loses lean mass faster than fat mass.

2. Bone density loss: Weight loss reduces mechanical load on bones. Combined with nutrient gaps, bone density declines and fracture risk increases.

3. Metabolic slowdown: Muscle is metabolically active. Losing muscle slows the resting metabolic rate of a person. Future weight loss becomes harder, while it becomes easier to regain weight.

4. Nutrient deficiencies: Eating less means consuming fewer micronutrients. Deficiencies in iron, B12, vitamin D, magnesium, and zinc accelerate ageing and dysfunction.

As a result, the person becomes frail overall. The apparent results of losing weight very fast include:

Weakness: Reduced strength and muscle mass. Difficulty with daily tasks. Increased fall risk.

Reduced strength and muscle mass. Difficulty with daily tasks. Increased fall risk. Fatigue: Nutrient deficiencies and muscle loss reduce energy and recovery capacity.

Nutrient deficiencies and muscle loss reduce energy and recovery capacity. Fragility: Lower bone density, reduced muscle protection, increased injury risk.

Lower bone density, reduced muscle protection, increased injury risk. Compromised metabolism: Slower metabolism, reduced insulin sensitivity, increased disease risk. How to stay strong while losing weight When one attempts to lose weight to get healthier, the goal is not to shrink, noted Dr Vass, “The goal is to become metabolically stronger while losing weight.” This can be ensured through the following:

1. Adequate protein: 1.2-1.6g per kg body weight to preserve muscle mass.

2. Resistance training: Three to four times weekly to maintain and build strength during weight loss.

3. Micronutrient optimisation: Supplementation to prevent deficiencies during caloric deficit.

4. Metabolic monitoring: Regular biomarker testing to track muscle mass, bone density, metabolic rate, and nutrient status.

5. Supervised protocol: Medical oversight to ensure weight loss is healthy, sustainable, and protective of function.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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