Try Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s tandoori gravy momo recipe during the festive season: See step-by-step preparation
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor gives a classic snack a desi twist with the tandoori gravy momo recipe, which can be prepared at home in minutes.
The festive season is here, and the feasts have begun, which calls for some special snacks to try in the evening. And celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s tandoori gravy momo recipe perfectly fits the bill.
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The chef uses frozen momos in the preparation and gives the classic snack a desi touch. The recipe requires a prep time of around 10 minutes and needs another 30 minutes to cook. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for tandoori gravy momos
- 10 frozen corn and cheese momos
- Oil to grease
- 2 tablespoons mustard oil
- 1½ tablespoons ginger-garlic paste
- 1 tablespoon Kashmiri red chilli paste
- ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1 teaspoon red chilli powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin powder
- 2 teaspoons coriander powder
- ½ teaspoon garam masala powder
- ½ lemon
- Salt to taste
- ¼ cup hung yoghurt
- 2 tablespoons butter
- ¼ teaspoon dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi) powder
- ½ teaspoon chaat masala
- Fresh cream to drizzle
- Chopped fresh coriander leaves to sprinkle
Method of preparation
- Heat sufficient water in a steamer. Grease the steamer basket with some oil. Arrange corn and cheese momos and steam for eight to 10 minutes.
- Heat mustard oil in a non-stick pan, add ginger-garlic paste and Kashmiri red chilli paste, mix and sauté till the oil separates.
- Add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, cumin powder, coriander powder and garam masala powder. Squeeze the juice of lemon and add salt, mix and sauté for two to three minutes.
- Add hung yoghurt, mix and sauté till the oil separates. Add butter and dried fenugreek leaves powder and mix well.
- Add steamed momos, chaat masala, mix with light hands and cook for two to three minutes.
- Transfer into a serving plate, drizzle fresh cream, sprinkle coriander leaves and serve hot.
About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.
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This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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