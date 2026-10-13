Prepare choco bar ice cream at home with Chef Ranveer Brar’s easy recipe: See step-by-step making
Few ice cream flavours can match the popularity of the humble choco bar; Chef Ranveer Brar shares how to make it at home without any hassle.
Everyone loves ice cream, and while each might have their own favourite flavour, choco bar is simply an emotion for many. The vanilla ice cream with a thin coating of chocolate handed out on a stick is one of the simplest delights of childhood that one experiences.
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Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar took to Instagram on October 12 and shared how to make the ice cream at home this festive season. The recipe needs a prep time of just around 15 minutes, apart from the ice cream freezing time of three to four hours.
The detailed steps to make the choco bar ice cream are presented as follows.
Ingredients
For vanilla ice cream
- 1 cup fresh cream
- 200 g condensed milk
- 1 tsp vanilla essence
- A pinch of agar agar (optional)
- 5-6 chocolate cookies, crushed
For chocolate coating
- ¾ cup dark chocolate, melted
- 10 ml refined oil
- 5-6 almonds, chopped
- Chocolate sprinkles
Method of preparation
For vanilla ice cream
- In a saucepan, add fresh cream and give it a quick boil, stirring continuously.
- Add the condensed milk to the saucepan and cook for a while, stirring at all times. Switch off the flame.
- Add vanilla essence to the saucepan and mix it well. Add agar agar, if available, to keep the ice cream frozen for longer.
- Add some of the crushed cookies into the saucepan and mix well.
- Pour the prepared mixture into the ice tray lined with the remaining crushed cookies and keep it in the freezer for at least three to four hours or until the vanilla ice cream is well set.
For chocolate coating
- In a bowl, take dark chocolate chips. Add some refined oil and put it in the microwave for 30 seconds. Take it out, give it a stir, and put it back in the microwave for another 30 seconds. Repeat until the chocolate is completely melted and smooth.
- Once the chocolate melts properly, keep it aside for further use.
For choco bar ice cream
- Take out the set vanilla ice cream from the freezer. Put a stick in each mold and take out the ice creams one by one.
- With the help of the stick, dip the prepared vanilla ice cream into the melted chocolate. Twist to drip off the excess chocolate, and as it starts to set, garnish with chopped almonds, sprinkles, and chocolate vermicelli.
- Serve cold.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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