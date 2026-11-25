Our base was The Pause Project, a property right in the middle of North Goa. There is even one of Goa's famous clubs just down the road, so you are very much in the thick of things. Yet, the moment you step inside the building, the feeling changes. It is almost a literal pause from the world outside, which is quite fitting given its name. What I appreciated most was that we did not have to compromise on location to enjoy some quiet time. Most places we wanted to visit were within easy reach, and food was never a concern. Zomato connectivity meant we could order from a good range of restaurants, while a short walk down the road also led us to several local food joints. It made everyday living here rather easy.

North Goa has a reputation for keeping you busy. There are beach clubs, restaurants, flea markets, parties and plenty of reasons to stay out late. On most trips, I have found myself moving from one place to another, trying to fit in as much as possible. This time, though, the idea was to slow down and spend a little more time experiencing the place beyond its usual tourist circuit.

Rooms that give you room to breathe We got to experience two rooms at The Pause Project, Hazel and Terra. Both were thoughtfully designed, comfortable and generous with space. I particularly loved staying on the top floor, where the panoramic windows offered beautiful views. Having that much natural light and a sense of openness made a difference to the experience.

One of my biggest pet peeves with hotel rooms is how cramped they can feel. There is often too much furniture and very little room to move around. At The Pause Project, the rooms felt refreshingly different. There was enough physical space to walk around freely, settle in and actually use the room. You could probably have a dance party with ten people and still not feel crowded!

The design was another reason I enjoyed the stay. Pavika has a clear vision for how she wants a space to feel, and it shows in the rooms. Nothing felt like it had been put there simply to fill a corner. The layout made practical sense, while the overall look had a warmth that made it easy to settle in. Her interest in interiors goes back a long way. Pavika grew up in Jaipur and has always enjoyed design. During her college years in Mumbai, she learnt graphic design and took up small assignments to earn pocket money. Later, when she and Siddharth furnished their own three-bedroom home, she sourced furniture, upholstery and quilts from Jaipur. She eventually used much of that same furniture to set up two Airbnb spaces, without having to buy anything extra.

One story she shared during our conversation sums up her approach rather well. An international guest loved the quilts in the house so much that they wanted to take ten of them back to Paris. Pavika connected them with an artisan near Hawa Mahal. It is a lovely example of how personal interests can become part of the experience of hosting.

From corporate jobs to a life in Goa Pavika and Siddharth's move to Goa was not initially part of a grand plan. Both came from corporate backgrounds and were working remotely when the pandemic changed the way they lived and worked. During a trip through Goa, their car broke down and took almost a month to get repaired. Instead of simply waiting for it, they began exploring a side of Goa they had not spent much time with before.

They visited co-working spaces, met people building businesses and found old colleagues who had also moved to Goa. The combination of a good working environment, a more relaxed lifestyle and easy access to nature made them consider relocating. After spending the first wave of the pandemic in a cramped Delhi apartment, they decided to rent a larger house in Goa. It soon became apparent that the house was too big for two people who spent most of their days working long hours. So, with their landlord's permission, they listed two spare rooms on Airbnb.

They had little expectation of what would follow. Guests began arriving from different parts of the world, some staying for a month at a time. Many eventually became friends. Hosting gradually grew from something they were doing with spare rooms into a business of its own.

Pavika's background is quite varied. She studied chemical engineering with a specialisation in food technology, worked in food manufacturing and research, completed her MBA at the Indian School of Business and later moved into the digital startup space. Her professional experience includes Ola, Paytm and Hindustan Times. Siddharth studied mechanical engineering at NIT Kurukshetra, followed by an MBA in marketing at MICA, and worked across internet classifieds and B2B SaaS.

Five years into hosting, they describe the experience as rewarding, even though building the business together has involved its share of mental, financial and emotional effort. Siddharth also describes it as a woman-led business, with Pavika taking the lead and him supporting her. He credits her design sense and the respect she brings to her relationships with the team and guests.

The people and experiences that make The Pause Project interesting One of the nicest parts of staying at The Pause Project was how involved the team was. We were added to a WhatsApp group, which made it easy to communicate and ask for suggestions. The recommendations were plentiful, and they were not limited to the usual list of tourist attractions.

One suggestion we were particularly grateful for was the Goa Collective Bazaar at Hilltop. We visited the Friday night flea market and had a fantastic evening. It gave us an insight into a side of Goa we had not really experienced before. It was one of those recommendations that can change the way you spend an evening, simply because it takes you somewhere you might not have thought of visiting on your own.

The building itself has an interesting community feel. It attracts locals as well as people who have moved to Goa from other cities and are looking to meet like-minded people. There is a sense of people coming together, exchanging ideas and finding their own little community here.

The basement coffee shop was another lovely find. It is run independently by a couple who clearly put a lot of care into their speciality coffee. I enjoyed the idea of two different ventures sharing the same building and complementing each other. The coffee shop added another layer to the experience, making The Pause Project feel like more than just a place to check into at the end of the day.

We also got to spend some time with Siddharth over a drumming session. He has been playing for 22 years and is part of a progressive rock band called Time Throttle, which has performed 42 shows across 11 Indian cities. His enthusiasm for music is infectious, and his way of introducing beginners to the drums makes it a fun icebreaker. I found it to be a rather unusual activity to add to a Goa stay. Siddharth did not charge us for the session, so it was a lovely complimentary experience during our visit. Guests interested in trying it can ask the team about arranging a session.

A host's guide to a slower North Goa Pavika and Siddharth have spent five years getting to know the region, its people and the places they enjoy visiting. Their recommendations are useful if you want to spend some time beyond the familiar party and beach circuit.

Cabo de Rama Beach for a quiet break Pavika recommends Cabo de Rama Beach for anyone looking for a quieter coastal spot. Her suggestion is to take the private steps down, carry a book and do nothing for a while. It is a recommendation that fits the philosophy behind The Pause Project rather well.

Mandrem Beach for a relaxed day by the sea Mandrem is one of their favourite beaches. It is long and wide, with gentle waves and a clean stretch of sand. There are restaurants and shacks, along with changing and shower facilities. At around 20 minutes from their location, it is also relatively easy to reach without spending hours on the road.

Lazy Dog for food and beach shack vibes At the far end of Mandrem, Lazy Dog is a restaurant with the feel of a beach shack. Siddharth recommends it for its food, friendly staff and slightly more private setting. It is pet-friendly too, which is a bonus for those travelling with their dogs. There are shower facilities and towels available for a small rental fee, making it convenient for guests who want to spend most of the day by the beach. They have even had guests spend an entire day there writing the first chapter of a book.

The Western Ghats for a greener side of Goa For a change from the coast, Siddharth recommends exploring the hinterlands around the Western Ghats, close to the Goa border. This part of the region has green hills, water bodies, small waterfalls and lakes. There are local organisations that arrange curated trips, and the hosts can connect guests with groups they know.

Local Beat for a taste of local life One experience they regularly recommend to friends and guests is Local Beat. The day begins at around 8 am with breakfast at a local woman's home, followed by a gentle hike. The group then heads to a waterfall, where life jackets are provided for guests who want to swim. There is time to relax, enjoy fresh fruit and try cocktails made with Feni and Urrak. A Goan lunch is served in the forest by the waterfall, with time afterwards to rest, swim or take a short walk before returning. It sounds like a lovely way to spend a day getting to know a more local side of Goa.

Fountain View Restaurant for a fish thali For a traditional meal, Siddharth recommends Fountain View Restaurant, on the way to Anjuna. It has an old-school local feel, with plenty of locals dining there. Try the Kingfish Thali, and ask if they can customise it. If you are visiting during summer, his suggestion is to pair the meal with Urrak.

Slowing down also means knowing when to switch off There is an interesting contradiction in moving to Goa for a slower life. As Pavika explained, it is entirely possible to burn out here too. When they first moved, they were managing full-time jobs, hosting and a steady stream of friends, colleagues and relatives calling to say they were in Goa and wanted to catch up.

For the first two and a half months, they tried to accommodate everyone. They would finish work, meet people and return to their calls later in the evening. Eventually, they realised they needed to slow down and create some boundaries.

That understanding also informs how they host. They believe hosting is a two-way street, with guests expected to respect the people and the home they are staying in. Privacy matters to both sides, and they make an effort to communicate this clearly through their Airbnb listing. Guests can see which spaces are private or shared, understand the kind of interaction to expect from the hosts and message them before booking if they have questions. I appreciated this approach during our stay. The team was available and happy to help, but there was no pressure to constantly interact. We could ask for suggestions, get help when needed and enjoy our own time.