Clay masks for pollution-exposed skin: Benefits, skin types and how to use them for healthy-looking skin

Clay masks for pollution-exposed skin (Magnific) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Living in a highly polluted city can make it hard to maintain healthy-looking skin. From dust and smoke to airborne particulate matter, environmental pollutants can contact the skin throughout the day. Over time, exposure to air pollution has been associated with oxidative stress, skin barrier damage, inflammation and premature skin ageing.

While a good skincare routine is essential for maintaining skin health, certain products can provide additional care. One such skincare product is a clay mask.

Clay masks have become a popular addition to skincare routines, particularly for people dealing with excess oil, clogged pores and dull-looking skin. Formulated with mineral-rich ingredients such as kaolin and bentonite, these masks help absorb excess sebum and remove surface impurities when rinsed off.

However, it is important to understand that clay masks are not a protective shield against pollution. They cannot prevent pollutants from affecting your skin or reverse pollution-related damage. Instead, they can complement your regular cleansing and moisturising routine by helping manage surface oil and impurities.

What are the benefits of clay masks for skin? Clay masks offer several skincare benefits, especially for people living in urban environments where exposure to dust and pollution is part of everyday life.

1. Helps absorb excess oil

One of the biggest benefits of clay masks is their ability to absorb excess oil from the skin. Ingredients such as kaolin and bentonite are known for their oil-absorbing properties. They can help reduce surface shine and leave the skin feeling cleaner and fresher.

This makes clay masks particularly useful for people who experience excessive oil production during hot and humid weather or after spending time outdoors.

2. Helps remove surface impurities

Dust, sweat, excess sebum and other environmental particles can accumulate on the skin's surface. Clay masks can help absorb oil and loosen some surface impurities, which are then washed away when the mask is removed.

However, a clay mask should never replace a daily facial cleanser. Washing your face with a gentle cleanser remains the primary way to remove dirt, sunscreen and environmental residue.

3. Supports oily and acne-prone skin

Excess sebum can contribute to clogged pores and acne breakouts. Clay masks may help manage surface oiliness, making them a useful addition to the skincare routine of people with oily and acne-prone skin.

4. Helps improve the appearance of dull skin

Pollution exposure, excess oil and the accumulation of dead skin cells can contribute to an uneven or dull-looking complexion. By absorbing excess oil and helping remove surface impurities, clay masks can leave the skin looking fresher and less greasy.

They do not directly reverse pigmentation or remove pollution-related oxidative damage, but they can be useful for improving the appearance of oily, congested skin.

5. Helps maintain a cleaner-feeling complexion

If your skin feels greasy or congested after a long day outdoors, a clay mask can provide an occasional deep-cleansing step. Its oil-absorbing properties can help your skin feel refreshed without requiring harsh scrubbing.

For best results, choose a formulation suited to your skin type and avoid leaving the mask on until it becomes completely dry and tight.

Which skin types should use clay masks? Although clay masks are widely used, they are not suitable for everyone in the same way. Your skin type, sensitivity and the formulation of the product should determine whether you should include one in your skincare routine.

1. Oily skin

Oily skin is generally the most suitable skin type for clay masks. If your face tends to become shiny, particularly around the forehead, nose and chin, a clay mask can help absorb excess sebum.

Look for formulations containing kaolin or bentonite. These ingredients can help manage surface oil and leave your skin with a less greasy appearance.

2. Combination skin

People with combination skin often experience oiliness around the T-zone, while their cheeks may feel normal or dry. Clay masks can be helpful when applied strategically to oilier areas rather than the entire face.

You can try multi-masking by applying a clay mask to your forehead, nose and chin while using a hydrating mask on drier areas, provided both products are suitable for your skin.

3. Acne-prone skin

If you frequently experience clogged pores, blackheads and excess oil, a clay mask may help manage surface sebum. However, it is not an acne treatment and cannot replace dermatologist-recommended medication.

Choose a gentle, non-comedogenic formulation and avoid masks with harsh fragrances or irritating ingredients if your skin is prone to breakouts.

4. Normal skin

People with normal skin can also use clay masks occasionally, particularly if they experience excess oil or a congested complexion after spending time outdoors.

However, using one too frequently can make the skin feel dry. Follow up with a moisturiser to maintain hydration.

5. Dry and sensitive skin

If you have dry or sensitive skin, you should be more cautious with clay masks. Their oil-absorbing properties can sometimes leave already dry skin feeling tight, uncomfortable or irritated.

If you still want to try one, choose a hydrating formulation containing ingredients such as glycerin, hyaluronic acid, panthenol or colloidal oatmeal. Patch-test the product first and avoid applying it to irritated or compromised skin.