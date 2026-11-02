Don't let dry and cracked lips ruin your look. Here are 5 lip balms that are perfect for winter

5 lip balms that are perfect for winter (magnific) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Winter can be particularly harsh on your skin, and your lips are often among the first areas to show signs of dryness. From peeling and flaking to uncomfortable cracks, cold weather can leave your lips feeling dry, rough and irritated. While applying a face moisturiser and body lotion may already be part of your winter skincare routine, lip care deserves equal attention. This is where a good lip balm comes in.

Unlike other areas of the body, the skin on your lips is thinner and more delicate, making it particularly vulnerable to environmental changes. Cold temperatures, dry air, low humidity and exposure to winter sun can affect the lips' ability to retain moisture. A nourishing lip balm can help protect this delicate skin, prevent moisture loss and keep your lips comfortable throughout the season.

Why do lips become dry during winter? Winter brings a combination of environmental factors that can strip the lips of moisture. Cold winds and low humidity increase dryness, while indoor heating can further reduce moisture in the air. Unlike the rest of your skin, your lips do not have oil glands to produce natural oils that help maintain moisture.

Another common habit that contributes to dryness is frequently licking your lips. Although it may provide temporary relief, saliva evaporates quickly and can leave the lips even drier. Biting or peeling flaky skin can also worsen irritation and lead to painful cracks.

Regular lip care is therefore important, especially during colder months when your lips need additional protection.

What are the benefits of using a lip balm in winter? A lip balm is more than just a cosmetic product. It helps maintain the condition of your lips by providing moisturising and protective benefits.

1. Helps prevent dryness and chapping

One of the primary benefits of a lip balm is that it helps prevent moisture loss. Ingredients such as petrolatum, shea butter and mineral oil create a protective layer over the lips, helping reduce dryness caused by cold air and wind.

2. Keeps lips soft and smooth

Regular application of a nourishing lip balm helps soften rough, flaky lips. Ingredients such as ceramides and shea butter support the skin barrier, while emollients help improve the feel and texture of the lips.

3. Protects against environmental damage

Winter does not mean your lips are safe from sun exposure. UV rays can affect the lips throughout the year. Using a lip balm with broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher helps protect them from harmful UV radiation when you step outdoors.

4. Helps soothe dry and cracked lips

If your lips feel tight or uncomfortable, an ointment-based lip balm can provide a protective coating that reduces moisture loss and supports the natural healing process. Products containing white petroleum jelly are particularly useful for severely dry lips.

5. Creates a smoother base for lipstick

Dry, flaky lips can make lipstick application uneven and emphasise fine lines. Applying a suitable lip balm before lipstick helps soften the lip surface, making it easier to achieve a smoother finish.