I tried and tested these 5 shampoos on my frizzy hair, and I'm in love with these 2

I tried and tested these 5 shampoos for my frizzy hair (HT) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less My hair has a mind of its own. It tends to look frizzy and unruly, but when it gets wet, I notice that it becomes curly (and I just love them). But after a couple of hours, those lovely curls become frizzy and unmanageable. This makes me wonder whether my hair needs more moisture, better curl definition or simply a shampoo that cleanses without leaving my lengths feeling dry. I have realised choosing a shampoo isn't just about picking one that promises smoother, shinier hair. I also need to consider my scalp, the dryness of my lengths and whether the formula will help my natural texture look more manageable. I looked at five options across different price points and formulations. While some focus on volume, others are designed to smooth frizz, nourish dry strands or provide gentle cleansing.

When I tried the L'Oréal Paris Collagen Lifter Volumizing Shampoo, I knew I took the right bottle. This shampoo gave my hair a fuller-looking appearance. Its collagen peptide formula focuses on volume, bounce and lightweight movement. What appeals to me: I like the idea of a shampoo that cleanses the scalp without leaving my hair feeling weighed down. If my roots feel flat while my lengths remain frizzy, a lightweight formula could be useful. The volume-focused approach may also suit days when I want my hair to look fuller. What could be better: My primary concern is frizz and curl definition, rather than volume alone. A volumising shampoo may not provide enough conditioning for dry, curly lengths, and its cleansing ingredients may feel too strong for some hair types. I would pair it with a moisturising conditioner and assess whether my hair feels soft after washing.

2 . Kérastase Discipline Fluidealiste Anti-Frizz Shampoo | Sulphate-Free Shampoo for Frizzy Hair | Infused with Morpho-Kératine, Surface Perfector & High Precision Care Agent | 250ml Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

When I tried my hands on Kerastase shampoo, I knew this shampoo was meant for my hair. The shampoo is designed for unruly hair that needs smoothing and improved manageability. Its formula includes conditioning agents and the brand's Morpho-Kératine technology, designed to smooth the hair fibre and make strands easier to manage. What appeals to me: Of all the options, this is particularly interesting for someone dealing with persistent frizz. I would look to it for improved softness, easier detangling and a smoother finish. It may be worth considering if my hair becomes difficult to manage after washing. What could be better: The most important thing to consider is that it is a premium-priced option, so I would want to see a noticeable improvement in manageability to justify the investment. Also, smoother hair does not automatically mean better-defined curls. I would check whether the formula leaves my natural texture bouncy or makes it look less defined.

Plum's Coconut Milk & Peptides Strength & Shine Shampoo nourishes dry strands, improves softness, and enhances shine. Coconut milk and peptides are among its featured ingredients. What appeals to me: Since my hair becomes curly when wet, I would pay particular attention to how moisturised my lengths feel after shampooing. A formula designed to soften strands and improve manageability sounds promising for hair that looks rough or frizzy. I also like that the product focuses on shine rather than simply making bold smoothing claims. What could be better: A nourishing shampoo is not necessarily a complete solution for frizz. The formula contains cleansing agents, including sodium laureth sulphate, so I would assess how my hair responds rather than assuming it will be gentle enough for every wash. I would also need a conditioner or leave-in product to help my curls retain moisture and definition.

Pilgrim Keratin Strengthening Shampoo focuses on strengthening hair and improving its appearance. Keratin-focused products can appeal when strands feel rough, look damaged, or are hard to detangle. What appeals to me: I would consider this option if my frizz is accompanied by roughness and breakage. A strengthening-focused shampoo could fit into a routine that aims to improve manageability and reduce the need for excessive brushing or heat styling. What could be better: Strengthening and moisturising are not the same thing. My hair needs to feel soft and flexible, not merely smooth on the surface. I would check the current ingredient list and whether the formula suits my scalp before buying it. I would also avoid expecting a keratin shampoo to permanently change my natural curl pattern.