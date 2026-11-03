I swapped my body lotions for these 5 body oils for winter, and now I'm obsessed with my skin

I swapped my body lotions for these 5 body oils (HT) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Last weekend, while cleaning my home for Diwali, I came across a few body oils PR executives had sent me that I had secretly kept behind my dresser, thinking they were too oily for the humid weather. Out of curiosity, I applied one of them to my skin and felt so wholesome that, finally, now, they are kept on the front row of my shelf. Since the weather has changed and we are bracing for the dry weather ahead, it's time to finally start applying body oils. Winter has always been a little challenging for my skin. No matter how generously I apply body lotion, my skin tends to feel dry, stretchy and rough, especially after a shower. So, I finally thought of applying body oils. I tried five body oils to see whether they could actually make a difference to my winter skincare routine. And honestly, and to my surprise, they did outperform for me compared to my regular body lotions. My skin feels more supple, looks healthier and has that lovely natural glow that I usually struggle to maintain during colder months. Here's a look at the five body oils that made me reconsider going back to my regular lotions. For all the beauty enthusiasts who are planning to make this switch, here are 5 body oils that are tried and tested by me and are perfect for a wholesome experience.

I like body-care products that moisturise my skin while making my everyday routine feel a little more indulgent, and Plum BodyLovin' Vanilla Vibes Body Oil is an interesting addition to my collection. What immediately stands out is its warm, sweet vanilla fragrance, which gives the experience a comforting feel. The lightweight formula is designed to nourish the skin without leaving behind an excessively greasy or sticky finish. I can use it after a shower, when my skin needs some extra nourishment, particularly on areas that tend to feel dry. One of the biggest highlights of this body oil is its blend of nine nourishing oils. It contains sunflower seed oil, avocado oil, coconut oil, olive oil, grape seed oil, sweet almond oil, carrot seed oil, vanilla oil and Brazil nut oil. These ingredients help moisturise, soften and condition the skin. Vitamin E derivatives, including tocopheryl acetate and tocopherol, also contribute antioxidant benefits. Regular use can help improve the appearance of dry, rough skin and leave it looking smoother and more radiant. Key benefits: Helps lock in moisture, softens dry skin, improves the appearance of skin texture and adds a healthy-looking glow.

2 . Bio-Oil Original Face & Body Oil Suitable for Scar Removal | Uneven Skin Tone| Stretch Marks & Ageing Signs for Glowing Skin with Vitamin A & E | All Skin Types |125ml Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Bio-Oil Original Skincare Oil is a product I would reach for when I want to give my skin some extra attention beyond regular moisturising. What makes it stand out is its multi-purpose positioning, as it is formulated for concerns such as the appearance of scars, stretch marks, uneven skin tone and ageing signs. I can incorporate it into my body-care routine, especially when certain areas of my skin look dry or uneven. Its oil-based consistency makes it suitable for a gentle massage, allowing me to spread the product evenly across the skin. The formulation features PurCellin Oil, along with a combination of vitamins and botanical oils. Some of its key ingredients include vitamin A (retinyl palmitate), vitamin E (tocopheryl acetate), calendula oil, lavender oil, rosemary oil, chamomile oil and sunflower seed oil. These ingredients are included to condition the skin, provide antioxidant support and improve its overall appearance. The oil also helps maintain skin moisture, making it a useful addition to a routine focused on softer, smoother-looking skin. Key benefits: Helps improve the appearance of scars and stretch marks, supports more even-looking skin tone, moisturises dry skin and helps improve the appearance of ageing signs.

I like how Palmer's Skin Therapy Oil is positioned as a multi-purpose skincare product that can be used on both the face and body. It is particularly useful when I want to address dryness while also paying attention to concerns such as uneven skin tone, scars and stretch marks. Its lightweight oil-based formula is designed to spread easily and leave the skin feeling soft and smooth without an excessively greasy finish. I can see myself incorporating it into my post-shower routine, especially when my skin needs some extra conditioning. The formulation features cocoa butter and vitamin E, two ingredients known for their moisturising and antioxidant properties. It also contains argan oil and a blend of natural oils that help nourish the skin. The brand's Cetesomate-E complex is another key component, designed to help deliver vitamins and nutrients to the skin. Together, these ingredients help improve the appearance of dry, damaged skin and make it feel smoother and more supple. Key benefits: Helps moisturise dry skin, improves the appearance of scars and stretch marks, supports a more even-looking skin tone and softens rough patches. The brand also reports improvements in the appearance of scars and stretch marks in an eight-week consumer trial.

Forest Essentials After Bath Oil is the kind of product that makes my post-shower skincare routine feel a little more luxurious. Unlike conventional body oils that I generally apply to dry skin, this one is specifically designed to be used on wet skin immediately after a shower. I find this approach particularly interesting because applying an oil while my skin is still damp helps seal in moisture and leaves it feeling soft and conditioned. It is also a lovely option when I want to avoid layering multiple moisturising products after bathing. The formula combines traditional Ayurvedic ingredients with nourishing plant oils. Depending on the fragrance variant, the ingredients may vary, but the Mogra version features apricot kernel oil, sweet almond oil, sunflower seed oil, olive oil, avocado oil and castor oil. It is also enriched with Ayurvedic botanicals such as Shatavari, Gokhru and Ashwagandha, along with vitamin E. These ingredients help nourish, soften and condition the skin, while the Mogra essential oil adds a delicate floral fragrance. What I particularly like about the concept is that the oil is designed to be massaged into damp skin, helping retain moisture and leave the body feeling refreshed, smooth and lightly scented. Key benefits: Helps seal in moisture, softens dry skin, improves skin suppleness and leaves behind a delicate fragrance. It also makes the post-bath moisturising routine quicker and more indulgent.