With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.
Elizabeth Hurley wore black Gaurav Gupta gown to Miley Cyrus’ wedding and every detail is pure glamour
With a historic Frank Sinatra venue, a sleek Saint Laurent bride and Elizabeth Hurley's glittering gown, Miley Cyrus' Palm Springs wedding was unforgettable.
Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando tied the knot on November 21, 2026, in an intimate ceremony at late singer Frank Sinatra’s former Palm Springs estate. The bride dazzled in a minimalist, long-sleeved white Saint Laurent gown. Just two days before her 34th birthday, the singer confirmed the nuptials on Instagram with black-and-white images captioned, "M + M 11.21.26." Also read | Elizabeth Hurley shines in ravishing sheer gown dripping with crystals by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta
The wedding guest list brought out major star power — including actor Elizabeth Hurley, who attended alongside her partner, Billy Ray Cyrus, the father of the bride. On November 24, Elizabeth shared a series of photos from the celebration.
She wrote in her Instagram caption, "A magnificent day celebrating Miley and Maxx Morando's beautiful wedding in Frank Sinatra’s house in Palm Springs. Wishing M and M the happiest life together. Thank you for having me." Two days later, on November 26, Indian designer Gaurav Gupta revealed the exact details behind her show-stopping wedding guest look.
Elizabeth Hurley's sculpted Gaurav Gupta gown
For the Palm Springs festivities, Elizabeth selected the 'obsidian crest gown' from Gaurav Gupta’s pre-fall 2026 eveningwear collection. The black off-shoulder corseted dress featured a dramatic sweetheart neckline with draped off-the-shoulder straps.
The semi-sheer, structured corset bodice was intricately embellished with crystal and bugle-bead embroidery that cascaded into a sculpted peplum drape at the waist. Below the gathered hip detail, the shimmering floor-length skirt opened into a thigh-high slit. Gaurav's designs have previously been worn by international celebrities like Beyoncé, Cardi B, Lizzo, Jenna Ortega, Megan Thee Stallion, and Mindy Kaling.
Elizabeth kept her accessories sleek
Around her neck, Elizabeth wore a delicate silver-toned chain featuring a dainty heart-shaped pendant, paired with subtle stud earrings. In an indoor snapshot taken in a lobby with a festive decor in the background, she carried a black feathered stole draped over her arm alongside a sleek black clutch. Outdoors on a sunlit balcony overlooking the San Jacinto Mountains and swaying palm trees, she showed off the full length of her look, completing it with black strappy heels.
Elizabeth styled her hair in a soft centre part, letting voluminous waves cascade past her shoulders. For makeup, she opted for a smokey eye with dark eyeliner and heavy eyelashes that accentuated her blue-green eyes, paired with a glossy pink lip. Across all the photos she posted on Instagram, Elizabeth looked radiant — from posing solo against a backdrop of desert palms to posing with Billy Ray Cyrus, who coordinated in a black velvet jacket, trousers, and matching shoes.
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