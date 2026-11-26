Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando tied the knot on November 21, 2026, in an intimate ceremony at late singer Frank Sinatra’s former Palm Springs estate. The bride dazzled in a minimalist, long-sleeved white Saint Laurent gown. Just two days before her 34th birthday, the singer confirmed the nuptials on Instagram with black-and-white images captioned, "M + M 11.21.26." Also read | Elizabeth Hurley shines in ravishing sheer gown dripping with crystals by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta

The wedding guest list brought out major star power — including actor Elizabeth Hurley, who attended alongside her partner, Billy Ray Cyrus, the father of the bride. On November 24, Elizabeth shared a series of photos from the celebration.

She wrote in her Instagram caption, "A magnificent day celebrating Miley and Maxx Morando's beautiful wedding in Frank Sinatra’s house in Palm Springs. Wishing M and M the happiest life together. Thank you for having me." Two days later, on November 26, Indian designer Gaurav Gupta revealed the exact details behind her show-stopping wedding guest look.

Elizabeth Hurley's sculpted Gaurav Gupta gown For the Palm Springs festivities, Elizabeth selected the 'obsidian crest gown' from Gaurav Gupta’s pre-fall 2026 eveningwear collection. The black off-shoulder corseted dress featured a dramatic sweetheart neckline with draped off-the-shoulder straps.

The semi-sheer, structured corset bodice was intricately embellished with crystal and bugle-bead embroidery that cascaded into a sculpted peplum drape at the waist. Below the gathered hip detail, the shimmering floor-length skirt opened into a thigh-high slit. Gaurav's designs have previously been worn by international celebrities like Beyoncé, Cardi B, Lizzo, Jenna Ortega, Megan Thee Stallion, and Mindy Kaling.