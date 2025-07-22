Elizabeth Hurley shines in ravishing sheer gown dripping with crystals by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta for photoshoot

Elizabeth Hurley was the queen of glam in a recent photoshoot, for which Indian designer Gaurav Gupta dressed her in a stunning shimmery gown with long sleeves. Also read | Gaurav Gupta, Aishwarya Rai’s Cannes designer reveals story behind 'petal' dress, says it represents hope, birth, and beauty Gaurav Gupta's gowns, like the one Elizabeth Hurley wore for a magazine photoshoot, are known for their sculpted elements, often featuring metallic artwork, 3D embroidery, and crystal embellishments. (Instagram/ Gaurav Gupta)

On July 21, sharing pictures of the actor in his design, Gaurav wrote in his Instagram caption, “Elizabeth Hurley wears Gaurav Gupta Couture for the Ellen Von Unwerth’s Magazine issue. Elizabeth wears the Moonstone Ivory Crystal Erosion Column Gown from the Autumn Winter ’24 Couture Collection.”

Beautiful details on Elizabeth's Gaurav Gupta gown

Elizabeth's floor-length dress screamed Old Hollywood glamour. Gaurav used shimmering embellishments to capture the essence of glamorous Hollywood style. The heavily-embellished sequin gown with high neckline was a striking piece with a sculptural design, showcasing Gaurav's signature style of fluid, ethereal silhouettes. With its intricate metallic artwork, 3D embroidery, and crystal embellishments, the gown had a luminous, metallic sheen.

Elizabeth paired the dramatic sheer gown with understated accessories like delicate earrings to let the dress shine. Elizabeth's matching fur stole added a touch of opulence to the look, which was as perfect for a magazine photoshoot as it was for a red carpet event.

Take a look:

More about Gaurav Gupta's international collaborations

Gaurav combines traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary designs, creating unique, sculptural gowns. The Indian designer has been making waves in the international fashion scene with his stunning designs for celebrities at high-profile events. He's dressing some of the biggest names in Hollywood and beyond.

Gaurav's designs have been worn by international celebrities like Beyonce, Cardi B, Lizzo, Jenna Ortega, Megan Thee Stallion, and Mindy Kaling. His creations have graced events like the Met Gala, Grammys, Cannes Film Festival, and Academy Awards. His designs often draw from nature, mythology, and spiritual themes.