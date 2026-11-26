Cardi B wore not one, but two stunning couture creations by celebrated Indian designer Manish Malhotra for her Billboard Canada Global Woman of the Year cover shoot. Both looks were nothing short of extraordinary, offering a glimpse into the designer’s MAA Paris Couture Fall/Winter 2026 collection.

On November 25, Manish took to Instagram to share a series of photographs of the global superstar dressed in two creations from the collection. Accompanying the pictures, he wrote: “Global star @iamcardib wearing two looks from #MAA, our @manishmalhotraworld Paris Couture collection F/W 2026. A collection very close to my heart. Congratulations @iamcardib on being named @billboardca Global Woman of the Year.” (Also read: Cardi B makes an unforgettable red carpet entrance in dramatic feathered headpiece and sculptural Tamara Ralph couture gown at 2026 Baby2Baby Gala )

The sculptural ‘cocoon’ creation The first ensemble was an extraordinary dusty-pink and rose-toned couture creation that beautifully embodied the artistic vision behind the collection. Dubbed the ‘cocoon look’, the outfit featured an oversized, voluminous silhouette adorned with an abundance of three-dimensional floral and petal-like embellishments. The intricate textures extended across the shoulders and upper body, creating a dramatic cocoon-like frame around Cardi B.

What made the look particularly striking was its deeply symbolic sculptural detailing. At the centre of the ensemble were two beautifully crafted maternal and child-like figures, depicting an intimate moment of motherhood. The artistic installation-like detailing brought an emotional dimension to the couture creation, making it much more than just a fashion statement.