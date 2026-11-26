From North Goa's lively beaches to South Goa's quieter shores, explore temples, heritage villages, scenic islands and local food this December. (Hindustan Times Travel) more Goa in December for me would be beach hopping, late breakfasts, sundowners, seafood lunches and evenings that somehow stretch well past midnight. There is something about Goa during the winter months that makes you want to extend your stay by a couple of days. But if you have been visiting Goa for its beaches alone, there is quite a bit you may have missed.

The state is now making a conscious effort to get travellers to look beyond its coastline. Through its 'Goa Beyond Beaches' initiative, the tourism department is promoting temple trails, heritage properties, village experiences and cultural tourism. So, if you are planning a December holiday, here is a look at the familiar Goa we love, along with some lesser-explored places worth adding to your itinerary.

Goa beyond beaches: What is changing? The Government of Goa is looking at ways to spread tourism beyond the popular coastal belt and bring more visitors into its hinterland. The idea is fairly simple. Goa has a lot more to offer than its beach shacks and nightlife, and its history, architecture, spiritual traditions and local food deserve attention too.

Speaking about this shift, Shri Kedar Naik, Director of Tourism, Government of Goa, highlighted the growing interest in cultural and heritage tourism. Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant has also emphasised Goa's spiritual identity, saying, "Goa is not just sun, sand and sea; it is also spirituality."

The 'Goa Beyond Beaches' initiative includes heritage walks, traditional food trails, craft workshops and temple circuits. Visitors can explore colonial-era mansions, the Latin Quarter of Fontainhas and sacred groves, while local communities get an opportunity to participate in tourism and benefit economically.

Places to explore in Goa beyond its coastline If you have a day to spare, consider heading inland instead of spending all your time around the beach belt.

The 12th-century Tambdi Surla Mahadev Temple in Sanguem is one of the places worth visiting. Set amid forest surroundings, this ancient stone temple offers a completely different experience from the usual Goa sightseeing circuit. History enthusiasts can also visit the rock-cut caves and historical remains at Rivona.

Then there is Fontainhas in Panaji, with its colourful Portuguese-influenced houses, narrow lanes and old-world charm. It is best explored on foot, preferably when the sun is not too harsh.

For a slower day, take a ferry to Divar or Chorao island. These islands offer a glimpse of village life, greenery and quieter surroundings. The government is also promoting the Ekadasha Theertha circuit, which connects 11 ancient temples across Goa and gives visitors another reason to explore its spiritual heritage.

North Goa beaches to visit in December Of course, no Goa holiday is complete without some beach time. North Goa remains the obvious choice for those who enjoy beachside cafés, music and plenty of places to eat.

Vagator Beach is known for its rocky coastline and beautiful sunset views. Anjuna Beach is a good option if you enjoy flea markets, cafés and a slightly more bohemian atmosphere. If you prefer a quieter stretch, head towards Ashwem and Morjim. Both offer a more relaxed beach experience, with restaurants and places to spend a leisurely afternoon.

You can also add Baga and Calangute to your list if you enjoy water sports, beach shacks and a livelier atmosphere. Just be prepared for crowds during the Christmas and New Year period.

South Goa beaches for a quieter break South Goa is where I would suggest heading if your idea of a holiday involves long beach walks, fewer crowds and unhurried meals.

Palolem Beach is known for its curved coastline and beachside cafés. Agonda Beach is a good option for those looking for a quieter stretch of sand, while Benaulim offers a lovely mix of beach access and places to eat.

If you want to get away from the more commercialised stretches, consider Galgibaga Beach. It is also known for its olive ridley turtle conservation efforts, so visitors should respect protected areas and follow local guidelines.

Two Goa food spots that keep popping up on Instagram Goa's café scene has become a holiday attraction in its own right. And if your Instagram feed is anything like mine, you probably have a long list of cafés saved for your next visit.

Eva Café, Anjuna: This sea-facing café is known for its white interiors, relaxed coastal setting and views. The breakfast and brunch menu includes sandwiches, shakshuka, pasta and coffee. It is particularly popular for its sea-facing seating, so expect a wait during peak hours.

Como Agua, Vagator: Another name doing the rounds on food and travel reels, this café is known for its laid-back setting and Mediterranean-inspired menu. It is a good option for a leisurely meal, coffee or an evening catch-up after spending time around Vagator.

What to do in Goa in December December is also when Goa's festive calendar starts filling up. Christmas decorations, village cribs, midnight Mass and seasonal food make this a lovely time to explore the state's local culture.

If you enjoy art and cultural events, the Serendipity Arts Festival returns to Panaji from December 13 to 20, 2026. Expect exhibitions, performances, workshops and food-related experiences across the city.

You can also visit the Basilica of Bom Jesus and Old Goa, explore local markets, take a sunset cruise or spend an afternoon at a spice plantation. The Feast of St Francis Xavier on December 3 is another important occasion for those interested in Goa's religious traditions.

How to reach Goa Goa has two airports. Manohar International Airport at Mopa is convenient for North Goa, while Goa International Airport at Dabolim is useful for travellers heading towards central and South Goa.

If you prefer travelling by train, Madgaon, Thivim and Karmali are among the railway stations to consider, depending on your destination. Goa is also connected by road to Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru.

For local travel, you can hire a car or scooter, use taxis or check available electric bus services. Ferry services are useful for reaching islands such as Divar and Chorao.

A few things to keep in mind before planning your December holiday December is peak tourist season, particularly around Christmas and New Year. Book your flights and accommodation early, especially if you have a particular beach or neighbourhood in mind. Allow extra time for road travel, as traffic can be heavy around popular coastal areas.

Also, don't restrict your holiday to one part of Goa. Spend a few days on the beaches, but set aside a day for its villages, temples, heritage streets, and local food. You might come back with a few more reasons to return.