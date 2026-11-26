November 26 invites you to look inward, recognize emotional patterns, and approach changing circumstances with greater awareness. Some experiences may call for patience and perseverance, while others encourage forgiveness, faith, and a renewed appreciation of life's simple joys. Trusting your intuition while remaining open to facts and different perspectives could help you navigate uncertain situations. Emotional acceptance and healthy boundaries also emerge as important themes, reminding you that personal growth does not always require immediate answers. Whether you are reflecting on the past, exploring new opportunities, or reconnecting with your passions, the day offers a chance to understand what truly matters. A balanced approach to your thoughts, emotions, and intentions may help you move forward with greater clarity and confidence.

Aries Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra.

Perception is your guiding theme today. Look beyond first impressions and pay attention to details you may have previously overlooked. A situation could become clearer when you step back and observe rather than react. Trust your intuition, but allow facts to guide your decisions, too.

Chakra balancing practice: Close your eyes and focus on the space between your eyebrows. Breathe slowly and repeat, “I see clearly and trust my inner wisdom.”

What to eat or drink: Warm carrot soup, walnuts, and ginger tea.

Crystal remedy: Labradorite supports intuition and clear perception.

Taurus Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown and Solar Plexus Chakras.

Expansion encourages you to think beyond familiar limitations. You may feel ready to explore a new opportunity, develop a skill, or embrace a broader perspective. Trust your potential, but remember that meaningful growth also requires practical steps and patience.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your hands above your navel and chant “RAM” gently. Visualize a golden light expanding with every breath.

What to eat or drink: Seasonal vegetable stew, roasted sweet potatoes, and warm ginger tea.

Crystal remedy: Citrine encourages confidence, optimism, and personal growth.

Gemini Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra.

Bittersweet emotions may surface as you reflect on a person, memory, or chapter that has changed. You can appreciate what an experience brought into your life while accepting that circumstances may be different now. Allow yourself to feel without becoming stuck in the past.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your hands over your heart and repeat, “I honor my memories and welcome the present.”

What to eat or drink: Warm apple porridge, walnuts, and cinnamon tea.

Crystal remedy: Rose Quartz encourages self-compassion and emotional acceptance.

Cancer Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye and Throat Chakras. Impartiality encourages you to look at situations without allowing strong emotions or personal assumptions to cloud your judgment. Listen to different perspectives and give yourself time to understand the facts before reaching a conclusion. Fairness begins with being honest with yourself, too.

Chakra balancing practice: Chant “OM” gently for a few minutes. Consider a current situation from more than one perspective before responding.

What to eat or drink: Seasonal greens, vegetable khichdi, and warm cumin water.

Crystal remedy: Lapis Lazuli supports wisdom, clear judgment, and honest communication.

Leo Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root Chakra and Solar Plexus Chakras.

Perseverance reminds you that meaningful progress takes consistency. Even if results are slower than expected, your efforts are building a foundation for future success. Stay committed to your goals without being overly critical of yourself along the way.

Chakra balancing practice: Stand with both feet firmly on the ground. Take ten steady breaths and repeat, “I remain patient and committed to my path.”

What to eat or drink: Lentil stew, roasted root vegetables, and warm ginger tea.

Crystal remedy: Tiger’s Eye encourages determination, confidence, and resilience.

Virgo Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra.

Faith invites you to trust your journey, even when you cannot see the entire path ahead. If you are facing uncertainty, avoid allowing fear to make every decision for you. Stay connected to your values and give yourself permission to move forward one step at a time.

Chakra balancing practice: Sit quietly, place your hands over your heart, and repeat, “I trust my journey and remain open to guidance.”

What to eat or drink: Warm oats with almonds, roasted pumpkin, and saffron milk.

Crystal remedy: Amethyst supports faith, inner calm, and spiritual connection.

Libra Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra. Forgiveness can help you release emotional weight and restore inner peace. You may need to forgive yourself or reconsider a situation that has left you holding resentment. Remember that forgiveness does not mean accepting harmful behavior; healthy boundaries remain important.

Chakra balancing practice: Place a hand over your heart and chant “YAM” gently. Repeat, “I release resentment and make room for peace.”

What to eat or drink: Spinach soup, roasted sweet potatoes, and warm chamomile tea.

Crystal remedy: Green Aventurine encourages compassion and emotional healing.

Scorpio Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra. Grief may bring memories or emotions that need acknowledgment. Do not pressure yourself to feel better immediately or compare your healing process with anyone else's. Allow yourself to honor what you have lost while gradually making room for comfort and support.

Chakra balancing practice: Place both hands over your heart and breathe slowly. Repeat, “I give myself permission to feel, heal, and move forward.”

What to eat or drink: Warm apple compote, walnuts, and cinnamon tea.

Crystal remedy: Rose Quartz supports self-compassion and emotional healing.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye and Throat Chakras. Trickery encourages you to be discerning about information, intentions, and promises. Avoid accepting everything at face value or making rushed commitments. Trust your observations, ask questions when necessary, and maintain healthy boundaries.

Chakra balancing practice: Visualize indigo light between your eyebrows and repeat, “I seek clarity and trust my discernment.”

What to eat or drink: Lentil soup, roasted carrots, and warm tulsi tea.

Crystal remedy: Black Tourmaline supports grounding and healthy boundaries.

Capricorn Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra. Joy reminds you to appreciate the simple experiences that make life meaningful. You do not need to wait for everything to be perfect before allowing yourself happiness. Make time for loved ones, activities you enjoy, and moments of genuine gratitude.

Chakra balancing practice: Place a hand over your heart and name three things that bring you joy. Breathe gently as you appreciate each one.

What to eat or drink: Warm apple porridge, almonds, and cinnamon tea.

Crystal remedy: Sunstone encourages warmth, optimism, and positive energy.

Aquarius Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Sacral Chakra. Passion can renew your motivation and reconnect you with what makes you feel alive. Give yourself permission to explore creative interests, relationships, or goals that inspire you. Balance enthusiasm with patience so that your energy is directed toward something meaningful.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your hands below your navel and chant “VAM” gently. Visualize a warm orange glow as you focus on what inspires you.

What to eat or drink: Carrot soup, roasted pumpkin, and warm ginger tea.

Crystal remedy: Carnelian encourages creativity, enthusiasm, and motivation.

Pisces Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root Chakra and Solar Plexus Chakras. Abundance encourages you to recognize the opportunities, support, and resources already present in your life. Avoid focusing only on what is missing. Appreciate your progress while remaining open to receiving more, whether through relationships, creativity, or personal growth.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your hands above your navel and repeat, “I recognize my blessings and welcome abundance with confidence.”

What to eat or drink: Vegetable khichdi, roasted sweet potatoes, and warm turmeric milk.

Crystal remedy: Green Aventurine supports prosperity, optimism, and grounded growth.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)