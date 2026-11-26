Pooja Hegde is giving traditional occasionwear a contemporary twist in her latest ethnic look. The actor recently shared a series of pictures in a striking cobalt-blue ensemble featuring intricate gold embellishments, a plunging neckline and dramatic cape-like panels. Adding a personal touch to the appearance, Pooja also revealed that she did her own makeup. Her outfit offers plenty of inspiration for anyone looking to move beyond conventional festive colours and silhouettes this wedding season. Here's a closer look.

Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.

The silhouette takes a contemporary route with flowing cape-like panels falling along the sides. Finished with small tassel details, these layers add movement to the outfit while creating a dramatic effect. The combination of a more fitted central silhouette and fluid outer panels gives the ensemble its distinctive appeal.

Pooja's ensemble stands out for its vivid cobalt-blue colour and elaborate gold-and-blue embellishments. The sleeveless, floor-length outfit features a deep V-shaped neckline, with intricate mirror-inspired detailing adding texture and a festive finish to the rich blue base.

Statement jewellery completes the look The actor keeps her accessories within the outfit's blue-and-gold colour palette. A statement collar-style necklace with delicate hanging details draws attention to the neckline, while gold earrings, bangles and rings add to the celebratory mood.

She also carries an embellished clutch that complements the metallic detailing of the ensemble. Rather than introducing several contrasting colours, the coordinated accessories allow the embroidery and silhouette to remain the focus.

Soft waves and glossy makeup keep the look balanced Pooja completes the appearance with her hair styled in soft waves, adding an effortless touch to the elaborate outfit. Her makeup features glossy nude lips and warm peach-toned accents, keeping the beauty look relatively understated against the statement ethnicwear.

The actor also shared that she did her own makeup for the pictures. In her Instagram caption, she wrote: "When you do your own glam and are feeling extra proud of yourself, the vibes are ONNNN."

How to take inspiration from Pooja Hegde's festive look There are a few styling lessons to borrow from Pooja's ensemble, especially if you are putting together an outfit for a wedding, sangeet or festive celebration.

Experiment with jewel tones: Cobalt blue is an alternative to familiar festive shades such as red, pink and maroon. You can try royal blue, sapphire or emerald green if you want a rich colour that stands out in photographs.

Let one detail take centre stage: Pooja's outfit combines elaborate embellishment with dramatic draping. If your outfit already has heavy embroidery or mirror work, keep the rest of your styling coordinated rather than adding several competing statement elements.

Try a cape-style silhouette: If you want something different from a conventional dupatta, cape panels or a draped overlay can add movement and structure. They work particularly well with fitted ethnic sets and contemporary festive ensembles.

Coordinate your jewellery: Gold accessories complement blue-and-gold embroidery beautifully. A statement necklace can be enough to frame a deep neckline, while smaller earrings and bracelets can finish the look without making it feel overcrowded.

Keep your makeup balanced: With heavily embellished clothing, fresh-looking skin, soft eye makeup and glossy lips can create a polished finish. You can also choose one feature, such as a bold lip or defined eyes, if you prefer a more dramatic beauty look.

Pooja Hegde's latest appearance is a reminder that festive dressing does not always need a conventional lehenga or saree. A rich jewel-toned outfit, interesting draping and well-coordinated accessories can create an equally striking occasionwear look.

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