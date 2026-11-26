With Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 reportedly crossing the ₹1,700-crore mark at the worldwide box office, the Indian epic is making waves beyond the big screen. The film has also entered the 20-film race for Best Visual Effects at the 2027 Oscars, alongside Hollywood biggies such as Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday. Adding to its global recognition, it has secured spots on the 2027 Critics Choice Awards shortlists for Best Visual Effects and Best Stunt Design. Bollywood Ramayna Casting vs Hollywood AI Imagination (AI Image) more Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol and Rakul Preet Singh, the film brings together a stellar ensemble, with music by Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman adding to its scale. While audiences wait for Part 2, slated for Diwali 2028, the epic has sparked another interesting conversation online: What if Hollywood made its own version of the Ramayana? Using AI tools, we imagined six iconic characters from the epic with two Hollywood stars competing for each role. Henry Cavill or Richard Madden as Ram? Florence Pugh or Naomi Scott as Sita? Jason Momoa or Josh Brolin as Ravana? From Ayodhya to Lanka, take a look at all 12 AI-generated avatars, compare the imagined casting choices and vote for your favourites in our poll below. After all, fan casting is one battle the internet never gets tired of!

Henry Cavill reimagined as Lord Ram in Vanvas armour. (AI art by Anurag Mehra / HT/ Adobe Firefly)

Ram Option 1: Henry Cavill The Look: Bathed in golden battlefield dust, the Man of Steel and The Witcher star swaps superhero spandex for woven bronze-toned armour, rudraksha beads, a half-tied mane, and an ornate wooden bow. The HT City Verdict: Having played Superman in Man of Steel, Cavill is well-practised at portraying a hero torn between personal desires and a larger sense of duty — the exact moral tightrope Ram walks when he chooses exile over his throne. His turn as Geralt in The Witcher, a wanderer bound by an unshakeable code of honour, adds another layer: a warrior who fights not for glory but because it is right. That restraint and inner conflict would lend itself naturally to Ram’s journey through the Vanvas.

Richard Madden as royal Prince Ram in Ayodhya. (AI art by Anurag Mehra / HT/ Adobe Firefly)

Ram Option 2: Richard Madden The Look: Framed inside a towering Ayodhya palace corridor, the Game of Thrones and Eternals star steps into royal regalia with a sculpted gold mukut, vertical tilak, layered gold necklaces, and a crimson-and-gold drape. The HT City Verdict: As Robb Stark in Game of Thrones, Madden played a young king burdened by a crown he never sought, forced to make impossible choices between love and duty — a tragedy that mirrors Ram’s own exile for the sake of his father’s honour. In Eternals, his Ikaris wrestled with a divine mandate that clashed with his personal bonds. That recurring theme of a noble figure crushed between cosmic responsibility and human attachment is essentially Ram’s story arc, making Madden a deeply resonant choice.

Florence Pugh in a fierce warrior avatar as Mata Sita. (AI art by Anurag Mehra /HT/ Adobe Firefly)

Mata Sita Option 1: Florence Pugh The Look: Reimagining Mata Sita as a fierce warrior outside an ancient stone temple, the Dune: Part Two and Oppenheimer star grips a curved talwar and velvet-lined shield in a mustard-yellow sari and terracotta blouse. The HT City Verdict: Pugh's performance in Little Women showed her ability to play a woman who refuses to be defined by the conventions around her, while in Midsommar she portrayed a character who endures unimaginable grief and emerges transformed rather than broken. Those qualities — vulnerability fused with quiet, steel-spined defiance — are exactly what Mata Sita's arc demands, from the grace of her swayamvar to her resilience during captivity in Lanka.

Naomi Scott as Mata Seeta holding an aarti thali. (AI art by Anurag Mehra / Adobe Firefly)

Mata Sita Option 2: Naomi Scott The Look: Holding a glowing aarti thali at dusk, the Aladdin and Smile 2 actor radiates festive serenity in an embroidered crimson sari, gold bridal choker, maang tikka, and floral gold crown. The HT City Verdict: As Jasmine in Aladdin, Scott played a princess who refused to be a political pawn, insisting on agency over her own destiny — a quality that resonates with Sita’s own insistence on choosing her path, from the swayamvar — where it is Sita who holds the power to accept a suitor worthy of Shiva’s bow — to her unwavering moral authority during captivity in Lanka. Scott’s composure never veers into passivity; there is always conviction beneath the grace. That blend of quiet sovereignty and emotional warmth could anchor a Sita who complements Sai Pallavi’s earthy interpretation in the original.

Jason Momoa as the towering King of Lanka, Ravana. (AI art by Anurag Mehra / Adobe Firefly)

Ravana Option 1: Jason Momoa The Look: Looming from a low angle beneath vaulted palace domes, the Aquaman and Dune titan commands Lanka in black-and-gold sculpted armour, a flowing crimson cape, tripundra tilak, and a horned gold crown. The HT City Verdict: As Aquaman, Momoa played a reluctant king who must reconcile his wild, untamed nature with the responsibilities of ruling an ancient civilisation — a duality Ravana shares, being both a scholar of the Vedas and a conqueror driven by unchecked desire. In Dune, his Duncan Idaho showed fierce loyalty and battlefield charisma. Momoa’s screen presence is rooted in a kind of savage nobility: audiences are drawn to him even when his characters make destructive choices. That magnetic, morally complex energy is exactly what prevents Ravana from becoming a one-note villain.

Josh Brolin as a brooding Ravana alongside a lion. (AI art by Anurag Mehra / Adobe Firefly)

Ravana Option 2: Josh Brolin The Look: Seated in a firelit chamber beside a snarling lion, the Avengers and Dune powerhouse wears cascading black locks, a salt-and-pepper beard, a bold crimson tilak, and heavy gold medallions. The HT City Verdict: Brolin’s portrayal of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War demonstrated a rare ability to humanise an antagonist without diminishing his menace — a villain who genuinely believed his brutal actions served a higher purpose. That moral complexity is Ravana’s defining trait: a Brahmin scholar, master veena player, and devoted Shiva bhakt whose intellect and arrogance ultimately engineer his downfall. Brolin’s Gurney Halleck in Dune further proved he can convey weathered, battle-scarred gravitas. For a Ravana who needs to be terrifying yet tragically sympathetic, Brolin is the most textured choice.

Austin Butler as royal Prince Lakshman on an Ayodhya throne. (AI art by Anurag Mehra / Adobe Firefly)

Lakshman Option 1: Austin Butler The Look: Seated on an ornate gold-and-emerald royal throne against sunlit palace spires, the Elvis and Dune: Part Two breakout trades battle gear for a ruby-studded gold mukut, shoulder-length curls, layered gold necklaces, an embroidered crimson-and-gold drape, and a vertical red tilak. The HT City Verdict: Butler's Oscar-nominated turn as Elvis Presley in Elvis proved he can inhabit a figure defined by intense loyalty and self-destructive devotion to a larger cause. In Dune: Part Two, his Feyd-Rautha showed he can project simmering, coiled danger behind a courtly façade. Lakshman is both — a prince who abandons his own comforts out of sheer devotion to his brother, yet whose temper is a hair-trigger from explosive violence. Butler understands that tightrope between adoration and fury.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson reimagined as Lakshman. (AI art by Anurag Mehra / Adobe Firefly)

Lakshman Option 2: Aaron Taylor-Johnson The Look: Drawing his bow taut in a sunlit forest, the Bullet Train and Kraven the Hunter star aims down the arrow shaft with a piercing blue-eyed stare, windswept topknot, sharp red tilak, and rudraksha beads. The HT City Verdict: In Kick-Ass, Taylor-Johnson played an ordinary teenager who wills himself into becoming a hero through sheer stubbornness, while in Bullet Train he showed he can be both reactive and lethally efficient under pressure. Lakshman’s arc carries the same energy — a Suryavanshi prince and incarnation of Shesha Naga who willingly renounces every comfort of Ayodhya to guard his brother through fourteen years of exile. Taylor-Johnson’s ability to toggle between quiet devotion and explosive action mirrors the Lakshman who draws the rekha and the Lakshman who charges headlong into battle.

Eva Green cast as a gothic, intense Surpanakha. (AI art by Anurag Mehra / Adobe Firefly)

Surpanakha Option 1: Eva Green The Look: Standing in a warm terracotta hall, the Casino Royale and 300: Rise of an Empire star locks onto the camera in an intricate gold-chain bodice, dark bronze drape, maang tikka, and smoky kohl eyes. The HT City Verdict: In Casino Royale, Green played Vesper Lynd — a woman whose seductive surface concealed deep emotional wounds and a capacity for self-destruction that left audiences genuinely shaken. Her Artemisia in 300: Rise of an Empire was a warrior-queen propelled by rejection and trauma into merciless conquest. Surpanakha's arc demands precisely this register: a woman scorned by Ram and Lakshman, whose humiliation in the Dandakaranya forest sets the entire war into motion. Green's ability to make rage feel like heartbreak would add devastating emotional stakes to Surpanakha's pivotal scene.

Ana de Armas reimagined as Surpanakha in gold lotus armour. (AI art by Anurag Mehra / Adobe Firefly)

Surpanakha Option 2: Ana de Armas The Look: Beneath a carved wooden pavilion, the Knives Out and No Time to Die star wears a sculpted lotus-motif gold bustier, layered waist chains, ornate matha patti, and a crimson shawl. The HT City Verdict: In Knives Out, de Armas played Marta, a character whose apparent innocence masked a sharp survival instinct, keeping audiences guessing about her true motives until the final act. Her Paloma in No Time to Die flipped expectations entirely: an agent who appeared unthreatening yet proved lethally competent in seconds. That capacity to disarm before striking is Surpanakha's core weapon. She approaches Ram in her most beautiful form; the violence erupts only after the disguise fails. De Armas understands how to weaponise charm, making the moment Surpanakha's mask drops all the more shocking.

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John Cena as Lord Hanuman carrying the golden gada. (AI art by Anurag Mehra / Adobe Firefly)

Hanuman Option 1: John Cena The Look: Towering in a lush green forest, the Peacemaker and Fast X star sports a gold-bordered crimson dhoti, ornate golden crown, rudraksha mala, and a massive gilded gada resting on his shoulder. The HT City Verdict: Cena's portrayal of Peacemaker in Peacemaker revealed a surprising emotional depth beneath the muscle: a bruiser who yearns for approval and channels his insecurity into unwavering service. That psychological profile maps neatly onto Hanuman — a being of limitless power whose greatest strength is not his gada but his selfless bhakti. Cena's ability to make audiences laugh, then immediately move them, is exactly the tonal range Hanuman's character demands as he shifts from playful shape-shifter to the warrior who sets Lanka ablaze.

Mark Ruffalo reimagined mid-flight as Lord Hanuman. (AI art by Anurag Mehra / Adobe Firefly)

Hanuman Option 2: Mark Ruffalo The Look: Soaring through sunlit clouds with his golden gada raised high, this mid-flight concept blends Ruffalo’s expressive brow and grey-flecked stubble with subtle vanara contours, sacred janeu, and billowing red dhoti. The HT City Verdict: Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner in the MCU is a man at war with his own overwhelming power — someone who must learn that strength is a gift only when governed by humility and love. That internal negotiation mirrors Hanuman’s mythology: a deity so powerful he had to be made to forget his abilities until devotion reawakened them. Ruffalo’s expressive, deeply human screen presence grounds even his most extraordinary characters, ensuring Hanuman would register as an accessible, emotionally resonant deity rather than a mere visual spectacle — much as Sunny Deol brought earthy authenticity and genuine reverence to the role in the original.