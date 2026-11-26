Indian stock markets traded higher on Thursday, extending gains for a second consecutive session after Wednesday’s sharp rally, with Sensex rising 390 points to close at 84,328.59, while Nifty closed at 25,884 . 50 after gaining 65.25 points. Photo for representation (REUTERS)

The Sensex and Nifty remained in positive territory, with investors tracking foreign fund flows, movements in crude oil prices and developments around the proposed US tariffs on trading partners, including India.

The markets opened higher on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session's sharp rally, supported by foreign fund inflows and easing crude oil prices.

The BSE Sensex was trading at 84,252.99 at 9:17 am, up 314.71 points or 0.37%. The NSE Nifty 50 was at 25,867.45, rising 48.20 points or 0.19%.

The opening gains came after benchmark indices surged nearly 2% on Wednesday. The Sensex jumped 1,502.29 points, or 1.82%, to close at 83,938.28, while the Nifty advanced 469.60 points, or 1.85%, to settle at 25,819.25.

Market sentiment remained balanced as investors weighed the recent rally against continuing tariff-related uncertainties and global developments. Sustained institutional inflows provided support to domestic equities, although volatility persisted during the session.

In the broader market, the Nifty 100 gained 0.2 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 advanced 0.3 per cent. The Nifty Smallcap 100 also gained 0.8 per cent, indicating continued buying interest in broader market segments.

Sectorally, the Nifty IT index jumped more than 3 per cent, while the Nifty Realty index surged 3.52 per cent. The Nifty Metal index gained 1.26 per cent, and the Nifty Pharma index advanced 0.43 per cent.

However, several sectors remained under pressure. The Nifty Auto index declined 0.49 per cent, while the Nifty FMCG index lost 0.97 per cent. The Nifty Media index fell 0.23 per cent, the Nifty PSU Bank index declined 0.57 per cent and the Nifty Private Bank index slipped 0.14 per cent. The Nifty Consumer Durables index also lost 1 per cent.

In the commodities market, Brent crude oil prices moderated by 0.87 per cent to USD 93.79 per barrel compared to the opening session on Thursday.

Gold prices surged 1.27 per cent to ₹1,22,670 per 10 gram for 24 karats, while silver prices gained 3.41 per cent to ₹1,47,307 per kg at the time of reporting.

With inputs from PTI