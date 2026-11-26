Mumbai, Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday paid floral tributes at the city police headquarters to those who made the ultimate sacrifice while fighting terrorists during the Mumbai terror attacks 18 years ago. Mumbai pauses to remember 26/11 on 18th anniversary as leaders pay floral tributes to bravehearts more

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Director General of Police Sadanand Date, Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti and other officials were present on the occasion.

Varma and Fadnavis also met the family members of the policemen who sacrificed their lives during the 26/11 strikes.

"Humble tributes to the brave heroes who laid down their lives defending Mumbai against the 26/11 terror attacks and to the innocent civilians who lost their lives," Fadnavis said in a post on X.

The November 26, 2008, attacks, carried out by 10 heavily armed Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists who sailed into Mumbai from Pakistan, left 166 people, including foreigners, dead and more than 300 injured, making them one of the deadliest terror strikes in an Indian city.

Key locations like Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus , Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Nariman House and Cama and Albless Hospital were targeted during the strikes.

Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and a large number of people, including local residents, paid floral tributes at the statue of slain Assistant Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble, who helped capture terrorist Ajmal Kasab despite being shot multiple times, at Girgaon Chowpatty in south Mumbai.

Residents visited the statue since morning to pay their respects to Omble, who was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest peacetime gallantry honour, for showing extraordinary courage during the attacks.

Omble grabbed Kasab's rifle and held on to it despite being shot, enabling other security personnel to capture the Pakistan terrorist alive at Girgaon Chowpatty.

The police officer later succumbed to his injuries. Omble's bravery and supreme sacrifice are remembered every year on the anniversary of the terror attacks.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.