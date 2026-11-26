Soha Ali Khan has found a way to enjoy her favourite desserts while being mindful of her health. The actor, who often shares glimpses of her fitness routine, wellness habits and food choices on social media, recently revealed her go-to homemade dessert recipe. A self-confessed dessert lover, Soha shared how she satisfies her sweet cravings with a slightly healthier take on chocolate chip cookies. (Also read: Malaika Arora says you don't need 20 exercises for your abs, shares 5 simple foam roller moves for stronger core )

Soha Ali Khan's simple tip for enjoying dessert mindfully Opening up about her food choices, Soha wrote in her November 26 Instagram post, “I LOVE dessert! But in my 40s, unexplained weight gain is a reality, so I’m trying to be more mindful about my metabolic health.”

She also shared a simple habit she tries to follow when it comes to enjoying something sweet. “One thing I try to do is have dessert after a proper meal rather than on an empty stomach. I usually have mine after lunch. A 10–15 minute walk after eating can also help manage blood sugar levels,” she revealed.

However, Soha admitted that she does not follow this routine religiously. “Do I follow this religiously? Absolutely not! Sometimes my walk is just around the room because I’m definitely not stepping out in the heat after lunch!” she added.

“I order dessert almost EVERY SINGLE DAY. So when someone gifted me an oven, I thought, why not try making my favourite treats at home?” she wrote. One recipe that she particularly enjoys is her easy, slightly healthier chocolate chip cookies.

Why Soha prefers these healthier chocolate chip cookies Sharing the ingredients behind her homemade dessert, Soha explained the swaps she makes to give traditional chocolate chip cookies a slightly healthier twist.