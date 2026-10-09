Food, nutrition, and mindful eating: Doctor explains how they have become a part of everyday wellness

Food and nutrition have become a big part of the wellness conversation. Still, we’re slowly moving away from the idea that wellness means following a perfect diet. Work in preventive health and integrative wellness has found that people often know what they “should” be eating. Still, the bigger challenge is making those choices work in everyday life. Nutrition isn't just about calories or nutrients; it influences our energy, mood, concentration, sleep, and how we feel throughout the day. At the same time, food is social, cultural, and emotional, and we can’t ignore that. Know what the country eats on Dussehra By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

"It’s about becoming more aware of what you’re eating, why you’re eating it, and how you feel afterward. For example, I often encourage people to pause before reaching for a snack and ask themselves: Am I actually hungry, or am I tired, stressed, or simply looking for a break? That small moment of awareness can be surprisingly useful," Dr Prarthana Shah tells Health Shots.

What is the rule for meals? One of the simplest changes recommended is to eat more intentionally. Put the phone away for a few minutes, sit down instead of eating while working, slow down and actually notice the food. Even small changes like this can increase awareness of fullness and help people enjoy their meals more.

"I also think we need to bring more attention back to the basics of nutrition. A simple meal with a good source of protein, plenty of vegetables or fruit, fiber, and healthy fats can often do much more for your health than constantly searching for the latest superfood. Another thing I frequently notice is that people underestimate the importance of protein and fiber," says Dr Shah.

What is the best protein breakfast? A breakfast that is mostly refined carbohydrates may leave you hungry again very quickly, whereas adding protein, fiber and healthy fats can make the meal much more satisfying. These are small, practical changes that are easier to sustain than completely overhauling your diet.

At the same time, nutrition should not become another source of anxiety. "I see people become so focused on eating clean or avoiding certain ingredients that food starts to feel stressful," says Dr Shah. There has to be room for a meal with friends, dessert, a celebration, or simply eating something you genuinely enjoy. A healthy relationship with food should include pleasure, too.

How does food reach our homes from farms? Spending time with fresh produce, cooking at home, visiting farms, or simply preparing a meal from scratch can foster a deeper appreciation for food beyond its nutritional value. There is something very grounding about understanding where an ingredient comes from and taking the time to prepare and share it.

"We need to move from asking, Is this food good or bad? to asking, Does this nourish me, do I enjoy it, and does it work for my life? Healthy eating should make your life feel better, not smaller," says Dr Shah.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)