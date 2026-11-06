Inside Kriti Sanon’s fitness routine: Actor sweats it out at gym with intense full-body workout featuring strength training and mobility exercises

Kriti Sanon is serving major fitness inspiration with her latest workout session. Known for her dedication to fitness, the actor often gives her Instagram followers a peek into her gym routine, sharing glimpses of the exercises she incorporates into her fitness regimen. Even amid the festive celebrations and indulgences, Kriti seems to be keeping her fitness goals on track.

On November 5, celebrity fitness trainer Karan Sawhney took to Instagram to share a video of the actor powering through a series of exercises. Dressed in a blue sports top and black tights, Kriti was seen sweating it out at the gym. (Also read: Kriti Sanon gives weekend fitness inspiration with her latest core and glute workout; check out the exercises in her routine )

A look at Kriti Sanon's workout routine Kriti's latest fitness session appears to focus on functional strength training, with exercises targeting multiple muscle groups while also working on stability and mobility. The routine featured a mix of strength-building movements and back-focused exercises.

1. Kettlebell deadlifts: Kriti begins her workout with kettlebell deadlifts, a compound exercise that primarily works the glutes, hamstrings and lower back. The hip-hinge movement also helps build lower-body strength and improve overall stability.

2. Gymnastic ring rows: Next, the actor moves on to gymnastic ring rows. This suspension-based exercise engages the upper back, rear shoulders and core muscles while challenging balance and stability. It also helps strengthen the muscles responsible for pulling movements.