Anita Hassanandani at 45 shows the secret to her toned body: Inside the mom and actor's high-intensity gym routine

Anita Hassanandani opened her gym video with the trap bar deadlift. Unlike a standard barbell, the trap bar places the weight in line with your centre of gravity rather than in front of it. Standard stretching is passive, so between heavy sets, she incorporated dynamic ground-based mobility. In the video, Anita was also seen performing sit-outs and lateral transitions on a padded floor. The actor utilised a slant board while holding a kettlebell for squats; elevating the heels allowed for a deeper squat.

Anita Hassanandani 's strategy is clear: building a reserve of strength and joint health to handle the physical demands of motherhood. By focusing on functional strength rather than just aesthetics, Anita shows that staying active as a busy mom is about efficiency and longevity.

45-year-old actor Anita Hassanandani isn't just maintaining her fitness; she’s redefining it. A March 4 Instagram glimpse into her gym sessions reveals a sophisticated mix of heavy lifting and functional mobility that challenges the standard celebrity workout. Also read | Anita Raj at 63 proves age is just a number when it comes to fitness: Watch how veteran actor keeps her body toned

Anita on modelling a disciplined gym routine Anita’s mantra is that children do what we do, not what we say. By modelling high-effort, technical training, she is setting a standard of discipline for her son, Aaravv Reddy, born in 2021, while securing her own long-term health. She wrote in her caption, "We talk a lot about raising active kids. But they don’t do what we say… they do what we do. Model it. Move with them. Be it."

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the type of high-intensity, resistance-based training Anita is performing isn't just for toning — it is a critical requirement for healthy ageing.

For adults aged 18–64 (and specifically those over 40), the WHO provides clear physiological benchmarks that her routine hits directly. The WHO recommends that muscle-strengthening activities involve all major muscle groups at least 2 days a week.

One of the most vital WHO recommendations for women over 40 is weight-bearing exercise to improve bone health. Anita's use of mobility flows and deficit squats also aligns with the WHO’s focus on functional balance. Click here to know more.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.