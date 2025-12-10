Watch 'what a morning looks like for 39-year-old fitness obsessed single mom of a 9-year-old'

Juggling motherhood, a career, and personal wellness can feel like an impossible task. Integrating wellness and exercise often falls to the bottom of a busy mom's to-do list, yet it remains incredibly vital for both physical and mental health. It's not just about building physical strength; it's about claiming time and energy for oneself amidst the demands of raising a child (or children). Certified nutritionist and fitness coach Shitija, who lost 30 kg, is living proof that it's possible. Also read | Mom of 2 with no time for gym and calorie tracking shares her fitness secrets: No strict diet or meals after 6pm Shitija has given an inside look at her early‑morning routine. The single mother starts her day between 5 and 5:30 am with a series of health‑focused steps. (Instagram/ /fitchefbyshitija)

Morning routine of a fitness-obsessed mother

The 39-year-old single mother recently shared a detailed look into her morning routine, demonstrating how she prioritises holistic health before the rest of the world wakes up. In a November 27 Instagram Reels posted on her page, Fit Chef by Shitija, the fitness coach detailed her comprehensive morning regimen. Her day begins early, between 5:00 and 5:30 am, setting a strong foundation for the hours ahead. She said in the video, “Here's what a morning looks like for a 39-year-old fitness-obsessed single mom of a 9-year-old boy.”

Shitija's morning routine is a dedicated sequence focused on physical, dental, and emotional health: she begins with oil pulling, highlighting its importance for oral and dental health. Next is hydration, consisting of 500 ml of room temperature water, a squeeze of half a lemon, and a pinch of Himalayan salt. Shitija also shared the crucial role of meditation for her mental and emotional grounding. She then consumes her 'magical' turmeric tonic, which she said is great for the gut and reducing inflammation. Shitija pairs this with 10 soaked and peeled almonds for healthy fats.

She explained in the video, “I wake up at 5:00 or 5:30 am, and the first thing I do is oil pulling. Super important for my oral and dental health. I then focus on my hydration. 500 ml of room temperature water, a squeeze of half a lime, and a pinch of Himalayan salt. I follow this up with some meditation, as that's crucial for my (mental and emotional) grounding. I then have my turmeric tonic. This one is magical. Great for your gut, it's also beneficial for reducing inflammation. I paired it with some good fats, like 10 soaked and peeled almonds.”

From school run to strength training

Following her personal wellness practices, Shitija transitions into the role of a mother. “After this, it's time to drop Kabir (her son) off at school. We love our morning drives,” she said. Immediately after the school drop-off, she heads straight to the gym for her workout. “And then straight into my strength session at the gym,” she concluded.

Shitija's routine underscored a powerful message: even with the demanding schedule of a single mother, making time for self-care — from mindful practices to physical training — was essential.

