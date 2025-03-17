Oil pulling trend: Miracle cure for bad breath and oral health or just another internet fad? Here’s what expert says

In today's digital age, social media has become the go-to place for advice on everything from health and wellness to fashion and beauty. Trends spread quickly, and people often jump on the bandwagon without fully understanding the science behind them. One such trend gaining momentum is oil pulling, which is being hailed as a miracle cure for fresh breath and better oral health. Understanding oil pulling: Benefits, risks, and expert tips for better oral health. (AI generated image)

People across social platforms are claiming that swishing oil in their mouths has not only banished bad breath but also improved their overall dental health. But before you swish that oil, let's understand the facts behind this trend.

What is oil pulling and how does it work?

"Oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic practice that involves swishing oil in the mouth for several minutes to improve oral hygiene. The oil acts as a natural cleanser, helping to remove bacteria, toxins, and plaque from the oral cavity. The process works by "pulling" harmful microorganisms and toxins from the teeth and gums, preventing their buildup and promoting better oral health," says Dr. Payal Agarwal, Principal Consultant Endodontics, Laser and Cosmetic Dentistry, Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital, Kaushambi.

What are its main health benefits?

Dr. Payal further shared with HT Lifestyle the multiple health benefits of oil pulling:

• Reducing harmful bacteria: It helps lower the levels of Streptococcus mutans, the primary bacteria responsible for cavities.

• Preventing bad breath: By eliminating toxins and bacteria, it freshens breath naturally.

• Improving gum health: Regular oil pulling may reduce inflammation and lower the risk of gingivitis.

• Whitening teeth: Many users report a brighter smile over time due to the removal of surface stains.

• Supporting overall health: Since oral health is linked to systemic conditions, reducing oral bacteria may contribute to better overall well-being.

Which oil is best for oil pulling and why?

"Coconut oil is considered one of the best choices for oil pulling due to its antimicrobial properties, specifically its high content of lauric acid, which has strong antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects. Sesame oil and sunflower oil are also commonly used, but coconut oil is preferred because of its mild taste and added benefits for oral health," says Dr Payal.

How long should one do it daily for results?

She revealed, “For optimal results, oil pulling should be done for about 10-15 minutes daily. It is recommended to do it in the morning before eating or drinking anything. Swishing for too short a time may not be as effective while going beyond 20 minutes is unnecessary and may cause jaw fatigue.”

Are there any risks or side effects?

Oil pulling is generally safe, but Dr. Payal advises keeping a few key considerations in mind:

• Jaw strain: Swishing oil for extended periods may cause discomfort in the jaw muscles.

• Gag reflex: Some people may find the sensation of oil in the mouth unpleasant.

• Aspiration risk: Accidentally swallowing the oil can introduce toxins back into the body or cause stomach discomfort.

• Not a substitute for brushing and flossing: While beneficial, oil pulling should complement, not replace, regular oral hygiene practices like brushing, flossing, and dental checkups.

