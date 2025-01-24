Beauty influencers are using lube as primer for glowing skin: Here’s what experts say about this bizarre skincare trend

When it comes to beauty and skincare trends, there's truly no limit as people will try just about anything in their quest for healthy, glowing skin. Lately, influencers have taken things up a notch by using lubricant as a primer. Yep, you read that right! Influencers promote lubricants as face primers, experts urge caution for skin health.(Instagram)

In today's social media-driven world, any new skincare or beauty hack can go viral in no time, with people jumping on the trend without a second thought. While some of these hacks work, others are so bizarre they leave us scratching our heads. (Also read: Tech-infused skincare trends: Revolutionary beauty treatments to try in 2025 for flawless, radiant skin )

Why are people using lube as primer?

However, this weird beauty trend isn't exactly new. In the West, this hack has been around for a while, but it hit Indian beauty enthusiasts like a storm when influencer Arnakshi Kashyap shared her Instagram video. In the clip, she explained why lubricant might be the unexpected primer we didn't know we needed. "It's water-based, super hydrating, and fragrance-free," she noted, showing off her radiant skin after application.

While some viewers hailed the hack as brilliant, others couldn't stop laughing, turning the idea into meme-worthy content, and a few were simply baffled by the thought of putting such a product on their faces. If you're intrigued and thinking of trying it yourself, hold on! Before you jump on this wild bandwagon, here's what the experts have to say.

Should you try this trend?

"Lubricants are typically water-based, silicone-based, or oil-based. However, they are not formulated or tested for use on facial skin. This can lead to several issues, including the risk of allergic reactions. For individuals with acne-prone skin, the use of lubricants can be particularly harmful, as they may clog pores and exacerbate breakouts," says Dr. Zara Dadi, Medical Cosmetologist and Aesthetician.

She further shared with HT Lifestyle, "It's important to remember that the skin on your face is different from the rest of your body and requires specific care. Products like traditional moisturizers, which are dermatologically tested for facial skin, remain a far safer and more effective choice for prepping your skin before makeup application. While experimenting with beauty trends can be fun, it's always better to stick to products specifically designed for facial skin to maintain its health and radiance."