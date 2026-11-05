One pair for every workout? Here's what I learnt about choosing the right sports shoes

My sports shoes have too many jobs. Do I need a different pair? By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less My sports shoes have a rather demanding job description. They are expected to accompany me on walks, survive long days outdoors, make errands less exhausting and, occasionally, look good with a pair of jeans. Ideally, they should also be comfortable enough to make me forget I'm wearing them.

Apparently, that's asking quite a lot.

I've realised that shopping for sports shoes is a little like dating: a pair can look absolutely promising on the outside, but you only discover whether it's actually right for you once you spend some time together.

Take my experience with the ASICS Gel-Cumulus 28. I loved how comfortable it felt and appreciated its performance-oriented design, although the price and relatively high base made me pause. Then there's the more affordable Campus Alexa, which worked well as an everyday option, except for one tiny but persistent issue: those laces just wouldn't stay tied.

Both had their merits, but they also got me thinking about something I'd never paid much attention to. Do we expect too much from one pair of shoes? And should the shoes we wear for walking be different from the ones we use for running?

Turns out, our feet have a few opinions on the matter.

Your feet know when you're running, even if your shoes don't Walking and running might look like two versions of the same activity, but the mechanics are quite different.

When you're walking, one foot is always in contact with the ground. Your heel usually lands first before your weight rolls towards the front of your foot. Running, on the other hand, involves a brief moment when both feet are off the ground, followed by a landing that creates greater impact.

Harvard Health, citing sports medicine specialist Dr Adam Tenforde, explains that walking generates a force of around 1.5 times your body weight with each step, while running can generate around three times your body weight.

That's a significant difference, especially when you're repeating the movement hundreds or thousands of times.

This is why running shoes are generally built to handle repeated impact, with cushioning and construction designed around the demands of running. Walking shoes tend to prioritise stability and comfort for the more consistent heel-to-toe movement.

In other words, your walking shoes aren't necessarily slacking. They simply have a different job.

The one-pair-for-everything fantasy Here's the good news: you don't necessarily need to buy a separate pair for every activity.

A comfortable running shoe can work perfectly well for walking, too. In fact, if you enjoy a cushioned feel, it may be a practical option for everyday use. But a walking shoe isn't automatically suitable for running, particularly if you're doing it regularly or covering longer distances.

Think about your actual routine. If your idea of exercise is a brisk walk around the neighbourhood, you probably don't need a specialist running shoe with features designed for serious training. If you're running several times a week, however, a shoe made for that activity is a more sensible investment.

And if your routine involves a little bit of everything, don't let marketing convince you that you need an entirely new shoe collection. Start with the activity you do most often.

A shoe can be expensive and still be a terrible match This is where I think many of us get distracted. We see a familiar sportswear logo, a striking colourway or a ridiculously cushioned sole and assume we've found the one.

But price and popularity don't tell you whether a shoe will work for your feet.

A few things deserve more attention than the brand name:

The toe-box test: Your toes shouldn't feel squeezed together. There should be enough room to move comfortably, without your foot sliding around.

The heel check: Your heel should feel secure. If it keeps slipping while you walk, that's a warning sign.

The cushioning question: Soft doesn't automatically mean supportive. A shoe should feel comfortable and stable for the activity you're buying it for. Don't choose a pair just because its sole looks like a cloud.

The flexibility factor: Your foot needs to move naturally. The right amount of flexibility depends on the shoe's intended use, so try it on rather than judging by appearance.

The climate consideration: If you're exercising outdoors in Indian weather, a breathable upper can make a difference. Mesh is commonly used in sports shoes to allow airflow.

And please, walk around in both shoes before buying them. A shoe that feels wonderful for the first ten seconds may have a completely different opinion after a longer walk.

What if your sports shoes are also your everyday shoes? Now we're getting to the fun part.

Sports shoes have become an everyday wardrobe staple. They work with jeans, leggings, dresses and airport outfits. A good pair can make a practical outfit look intentional, which is probably why many of us shop for them with both comfort and aesthetics in mind.

But there's a difference between an everyday sneaker and a shoe designed for a particular workout.

If you're mostly looking for something to wear while travelling, running errands or walking around the city, comfort, fit, and durability should be your priorities. If you intend to run regularly, don't compromise on the features that make a running shoe suitable for that activity just because another pair looks better.

And if you're buying one pair to do a bit of everything, be realistic about its limitations. A general-purpose shoe may be convenient, but it won't necessarily perform as well as a specialised pair during a demanding workout.