Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.
From statement pieces to passing fads: Decoding the fashion trends worth adding to your wardrobe this season
Not every trend deserves a place in your wardrobe. A fashion expert shares what to try and what to skip this season.
With every new season comes a fresh set of trends, but not every trend deserves a place in your wardrobe. The most interesting shifts this season are those that bring together style, comfort, and versatility, making everyday dressing feel more elevated without becoming complicated. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Deepa Thomas, director of design at Blissclub, shared trends worth embracing this season, and a few that may be better left behind.
Also read | Kendall and Kylie Jenner make a stylish statement during a beach outing with their trendy vacation-ready ensembles
1. Elevated comfort is here to stay
For too long, women have been told that style and comfort cannot exist on the same spectrum. That shift is now very real. According to Thomas, relaxed silhouettes, soft fabrics, coordinated sets, and clean solids are leading the way. These are pieces that make the whole conversation around being overdressed or underdressed irrelevant, because they look chic in any setting. Comfort is given equal weight here: the freedom to move is as non-negotiable as looking good.
2. Experiment with wider silhouettes
“Wider silhouettes have become one of the most sought-after shapes in a woman's wardrobe,” said Thomas. They don't cling to the body; they move with you, and they bring a sense of polish that elevates even the most basic pieces. The key is balance. Style them with a more defined, structured top, or layer with a cropped jacket or a classic bomber, and you have one of the easiest put-together looks there is. As long as every piece in the outfit isn't oversized, the look works.
3. Give everyday fabrics a more elevated role
For a long time, fabric has been undervalued in the Indian market. It was rarely part of the purchase decision at all. That is changing, and the importance of quality fabric is far more visible today. Fabric is what gives a wide leg trouser its perfect drape and a cropped tee its luxurious feel. Upgrading the pieces you wear most often is worth it, because fashion should be personal and practical at the same time.
4. Choose versatility over micro trends
“Trends come and go, which makes it all the more important to invest in pieces that are versatile and built to last. If a piece only works with one silhouette, one occasion, or one aesthetic, it quickly loses its relevance and becomes something you stop reaching for,” highlighted Thomas. The idea is to look your best even on your most low-effort day.
5. Don't underestimate the power of good basics
Thomas highlighted that the most interesting wardrobes are built on pieces that move easily between occasions and moods. A well-cut pair of trousers, an elevated sweatshirt, a versatile shirt, or a great pair of jeans can be far more valuable than several trend-driven purchases. For me, the strongest fashion direction this season is about making everyday dressing feel more expressive, without losing the ease and functionality that make clothes genuinely wearable.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.