Everyday explained: Why some fabrics attract more lint than others
Static electricity to fabric texture, here are the reasons why some fabrics attract more lint than others. Understanding these can help you make better choices.
Have you noticed how some clothes seem to collect lint, dust and tiny fibres almost immediately, while others retain a relatively clean and smooth surface? This difference largely comes down to the fabric's fibre composition, construction, surface texture, and how it interacts with friction and static electricity. In this edition of ‘Everyday Explained,’ HT Lifestyle spoke to Dinesh Agrawal, CEO and co-founder of Caslay, to understand the science behind this.
Also read | Everyday Explained: Why your white clothes lose their brightness over time and what causes the yellow stains
Why do some fabrics attract more lint than others?
According to Dinesh, one of the primary factors is the type of fibre used. Natural fibres such as cotton and wool can release loose fibres through regular wear, washing and friction. These loose fibres can settle on other garments and appear as lint.
“Fabrics with shorter staple fibres may be more prone to shedding, as the shorter fibres can gradually work their way out of the yarn,” highlighted Dinesh. Materials with brushed or raised surfaces, such as fleece and certain knitted fabrics, are also more likely to trap loose particles because of their textured construction.
Synthetic fabrics such as polyester behave differently. They generally shed fewer fibres than some natural materials, but can develop static electricity, particularly in dry conditions or when subjected to friction. This static charge can attract lint, dust and hair from the surrounding environment, making garments appear less clean.
“Fabric construction also plays an important role. Loosely woven or knitted materials may have more exposed fibres on their surface, while tightly woven fabrics with smoother finishes tend to offer fewer opportunities for loose particles to get trapped,” explained Dinesh. The length, strength and arrangement of individual fibres all influence how a fabric behaves over time.
Understanding fabric is an important part of making informed wardrobe choices. Beyond how a garment looks and feels, its composition and construction influence its everyday performance, maintenance and longevity. This becomes particularly relevant when choosing versatile clothing designed to be worn frequently and across different settings.
How to prevent lint on clothes?
Simple garment-care practices can help minimise lint accumulation. Washing clothes according to their fabric type, separating lint-producing materials such as towels and fleece from smoother garments, avoiding overloading the washing machine and following recommended wash cycles can make a difference. Turning garments inside out before washing can also help reduce surface friction.
Ultimately, the way a fabric performs is closely linked to the materials and construction behind it. Understanding these differences helps consumers make better clothing choices and care for their wardrobes more thoughtfully.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More