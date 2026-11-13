Everyday explained: Why some fabrics attract more lint than others

According to Dinesh, one of the primary factors is the type of fibre used. Natural fibres such as cotton and wool can release loose fibres through regular wear, washing and friction. These loose fibres can settle on other garments and appear as lint.

Have you noticed how some clothes seem to collect lint, dust and tiny fibres almost immediately, while others retain a relatively clean and smooth surface? This difference largely comes down to the fabric's fibre composition, construction, surface texture, and how it interacts with friction and static electricity. In this edition of ‘Everyday Explained,’ HT Lifestyle spoke to Dinesh Agrawal, CEO and co-founder of Caslay, to understand the science behind this.

“Fabrics with shorter staple fibres may be more prone to shedding, as the shorter fibres can gradually work their way out of the yarn,” highlighted Dinesh. Materials with brushed or raised surfaces, such as fleece and certain knitted fabrics, are also more likely to trap loose particles because of their textured construction.

Synthetic fabrics such as polyester behave differently. They generally shed fewer fibres than some natural materials, but can develop static electricity, particularly in dry conditions or when subjected to friction. This static charge can attract lint, dust and hair from the surrounding environment, making garments appear less clean.

“Fabric construction also plays an important role. Loosely woven or knitted materials may have more exposed fibres on their surface, while tightly woven fabrics with smoother finishes tend to offer fewer opportunities for loose particles to get trapped,” explained Dinesh. The length, strength and arrangement of individual fibres all influence how a fabric behaves over time.

Understanding fabric is an important part of making informed wardrobe choices. Beyond how a garment looks and feels, its composition and construction influence its everyday performance, maintenance and longevity. This becomes particularly relevant when choosing versatile clothing designed to be worn frequently and across different settings.